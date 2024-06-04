Football rumours: Eddie Nketiah likely to leave Arsenal with four clubs circling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Eddie Nketiah likely to leave Arsenal with four clubs circling

By Press Association
What the papers say

Arsenal could lose Eddie Nketiah with Fulham reportedly ready to offer the club around £30million, while Crystal Palace, Wolves and Everton are also interested in the forward, according to the Sun. The 25-year-old played 27 games for Arsenal last season with five goals and two assists.

The Mirror says Liverpool have made Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville a target, who is worth around £30million. Summerville played all games for Leeds in the Championship, scoring 20 goals with nine assists.

Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Brentford are all interested in Sunderland’s 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham but the club is keen to keep the midfielder, the Guardian reports.

Players to watch

Ross Barkley: Aston Villa are looking likely to sign the 30-year-old midfielder from Luton for about £5million, according to talkSPORT.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Bayern Munich are interested in Arsenal’s Ukrainian left-back, with the club reportedly open to offers for the 27-year-old, Football Insider says.