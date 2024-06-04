Rugby union and league unite to pay tribute to Rob Burrow

English rugby union will unite with the Rugby Football League and pay tribute to Rob Burrow with a round of applause in the seventh minute of Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final.

Premiership Rugby confirmed the tribute, which will take place during the sold-out Twickenham encounter between Northampton and Bath.

“Rob was truly inspirational,” Premiership Rugby said.

Rob Burrow was truly inspirational. As he said: “In a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream." Premiership Rugby will unite with @TheRFL and pay tribute to Rob Burrow with a round of applause in the seventh minute of Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final as… pic.twitter.com/YeNcTjqSxc — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) June 4, 2024

“As he said: ‘In a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream’.”

Burrow’s rugby league legacy will be the focal point of Saturday’s Challenge Cup final day at Wembley – the men’s showpiece kicks off at the same time as the Premiership final – with a series of tributes lined up in his honour.

The Leeds Rhinos great, who won the Challenge Cup twice during a glittering playing career, died at the age of 41 on Sunday, after a four-and-a-half year battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

A minute’s applause will take place in the seventh minute – Burrow’s shirt number – of each match (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

A minute’s silence will be staged prior to both the men’s final between Wigan and Warrington, and the women’s final, which sees Leeds meeting St Helens.

And a minute’s applause will also take place in the seventh minute of each match – Burrow wore the number seven shirt for Leeds – as well as the schools and 1895 Cup finals.