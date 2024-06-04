Liam Broady pulls out of Rothesay Open after bizarre accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Broady pulls out of Rothesay Open after bizarre accident

By Press Association
Liam Broady suffered a bizarre injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Liam Broady suffered a bizarre injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Liam Broady has pulled out of next week’s Rothesay Open in Nottingham after sustaining a concussion by hitting his head on his car boot.

The 30-year-old has not played a tournament since March because of an ankle problem but had been due to make his return on home soil at the Nottingham Tennis Centre.

However, Broady revealed his latest bizarre setback on X, saying: “Some bad news… Was on track for next week but I hit my head on my car boot on Sunday evening quite hard.

“Tried to practise yesterday and got a pretty bad migraine. Turns out I have a concussion! So won’t be ready for Nottingham. Hopefully Ilkley if all goes to plan.”

The Stockport player received no sympathy from Andy Murray, who replied in typically caustic fashion: “Think this is the first time I’ve read one of your tweets and believed it.”

Broady, who beat Casper Ruud to reach the third round of Wimbledon last summer, broke into the top 100 for the first time last September but has now slipped to 147 as a result of his lengthy absence.

He will now hope to make his return at the Challenger Tour event in Ilkley, beginning on June 17.

Meanwhile, British number one Cameron Norrie has taken a wild card into the tournament in Nottingham following his first-round loss at the French Open.

Norrie, who will play at second tier Challenger level for the first time since 2020, joins Dan Evans in the main draw, with both hoping to succeed Murray as champion.