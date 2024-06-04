Novak Djokovic forced to withdraw from French Open with knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Novak Djokovic forced to withdraw from French Open with knee injury

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic is out of the French Open with a knee injury (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Defending champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the French Open due to a knee injury.

The world number one suffered the injury to his right knee during his five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo on Monday.

Djokovic revealed after the match that he would undergo a scan on Tuesday to determine whether he would be able to continue at the tournament.

The MRI scan has subsequently shown the 37-year-old tore the medial meniscus in his right knee, forcing him out of the grand slam.

Djokovic wrote on instagram: “I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros.

“I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday’s match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation.

“I wish the best of luck to the players competing this week and sincerely thank the incredible fans for all of the love and continued support.”

Roland Garros organisers said: “Due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee (discovered during an MRI scan performed today), Novak Djokovic, who was supposed to play Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals tomorrow, has been forced to withdraw from the Roland-Garros tournament.”

Norwegian seventh seed Ruud will therefore progress straight to the semi-finals.

Djokovic’s withdrawal also means Italian Jannik Sinner will become world number one at the end of the tournament.

The 24-time grand slam champion’s participation at Wimbledon could also be thrown into doubt.

Djokovic suffered the injury to his right knee during his five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo on Monday (Christophe Ena/AP)

Djokovic blamed the slippery court for the injury, which he appeared to sustain at the start of the second set.

He began grimacing and rubbing his right knee shortly after taking the first set and required a medical time-out at 2-1 down in the second.

Djokovic was heard telling the physio: “I screwed up my knee. I’m slipping and sliding all the time.”

Four games later, having asked for the court to be swept, he complained to a tournament supervisor about the state of the surface, saying: “I’m telling you as a player, it’s not OK.”

Djokovic blamed the slippery court for the injury (Christophe Ena/AP)

When the official told Djokovic the grounds people felt the court was fine, the Serbian snapped: “They know better than me the court is good or not?”

Djokovic took two doses of medication which he revealed kicked in towards the end of the fourth set, allowing him to finish the match and register a record 370th grand slam victory.

“I’m glad that I was able to play the fifth set and last three, four games of the fourth without feeling that pain that I felt for two-and-a-half sets,” he said.

“But yeah, you never know what will happen tomorrow.”

Boris Becker, Eurosport pundit and Djokovic’s former coach, fears for his chances of competing at Wimbledon, where he is a seven-time champion.

Becker said: “It’s a serious injury and it won’t go away tomorrow. That leaves me a bit speechless.

“You need your knees on grass, you really do slip all the time. A torn medial meniscus is a serious injury and the question naturally arises as to whether surgery is necessary.”