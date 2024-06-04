Man City launch legal challenge to Premier League financial rules – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Man City launch legal challenge to Premier League financial rules – reports

By Press Association
A legal challenge by Manchester City against Premier League rules is set to be heard next week, according to reports (Nick Potts/PA)
A legal challenge by Manchester City against Premier League rules is set to be heard next week, according to reports (Nick Potts/PA)

A legal challenge by Manchester City against Premier League rules will be heard next week, according to reports.

The Times reports an arbitration hearing will start on Monday over a claim made by Premier League champions City against the top flight’s associated party transaction (APT) regulations.

The APTs are designed to ensure that all deals between a club and entities linked to that club’s owners are done at fair market value.

The Times reports that a 165-page claim was issued by lawyers representing City.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, left, and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak with the Premier League trophy
Manchester City won their fourth straight Premier League title last month (Martin Rickett/PA)

If the action is successful, the Times says it could assist City in the defence of their case against 115 Premier League charges laid in February 2023, because some of the charges relate to alleged attempts to disguise owner funding as sponsorship in breach of league rules. City deny any wrongdoing.

The Premier League declined to comment on the matter. Manchester City did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by the PA news agency on Tuesday.

PA understands clubs were told at a league shareholders’ meeting in February about a threat of legal action by one club – at the time reported to be City – against the APTs. That did not stop a majority of clubs voting to strengthen those rules at that meeting.

The Times reports that the other 19 Premier League clubs have been asked to join it in defence of its case against City.

According to the Times article, City’s lawyers argue the club are the victims of “discrimination against Gulf ownership” and that the rules make them subject to a “tyranny of the majority”. City are owned by Sheikh Mansour, the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates.