Iga Swiatek ready for tough test against improving Coco Gauff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Iga Swiatek ready for tough test against improving Coco Gauff

By Press Association
Iga Swiatek’s fine form continued in a quarter-final win over Marketa Vondrousova (Thibault Camus/AP)
Iga Swiatek’s fine form continued in a quarter-final win over Marketa Vondrousova (Thibault Camus/AP)

Iga Swiatek will meet Coco Gauff for a place in the final of the French Open in the 12th instalment of what has, so far, been a one-sided rivalry.

World number one Swiatek has won 10 of their 11 meetings, the most recent coming in Rome last month and the most important being the Roland Garros final in 2022.

The 23-year-old Pole is in ominous form as she hunts a third straight title and a fourth in five years.

Since saving a match point against Naomi Osaka in the second round, Swiatek has dropped only eight games and won 20 on the spin in dispatching Marie Bouzkova (6-4 6-2), Anastasia Potapova (6-0 6-0) and Marketa Vondrousova (6-0 6-2).

“I feel like you just go crazy every point,” was Wimbledon champion Vondrousova’s honest assessment of their quarter-final.

But Gauff, now 20 and the reigning US Open champion, showed her mettle as she came from a set down to beat Ons Jabeur 4-6 6-2 6-3.

“I think her mental game is a little bit better,” said Swiatek. “Before it was, you know, kind of easier to ‘crack her’, I would say, when you were leading.

Coco Gauff celebrates her win over Ons Jabeur
Coco Gauff is an increasingly established presence at the top level (Thibault Camus/AP)

“But, I mean, it’s normal that she’s making progress. She’s at that age that everything goes pretty nicely, that if you’re working hard then you will get progress.

“She’s probably doing that, and probably every aspect of her game is a little bit better, because it’s different being a teenager on the tour and then being a more mature player.”

Gauff insists that despite Swiatek’s blistering form, the pressure will be on her nemesis.

“Potapova isn’t me. I’m not Vondrousova,” she said. “It doesn’t mean anything.

“Maybe I could lose with the same score, maybe not, but I’m going to go in and just try to win.

“I have nothing to lose, all the pressure is on her.”

The scheduling at Roland Garros has been a hot topic over the last few days, with Alexander Zverev finishing his match against Holger Rune at 1.40am, two days after Novak Djokovic’s 3.07am finish – the latest ever at the tournament.

Amazon Prime broadcasts the night session in France, which is scheduled to start at 8.15pm, but on Saturday and Monday they began much later due firstly to the rain and then to Djokovic being given a ‘not before 4pm’ slot after his early-hours exploits.

But a host of players have complained about the late nights, an issue now exacerbated by Djokovic’s withdrawal from the tournament through injury.

Novak Djokovic goes down injured during his win over Francisco Cherundolo
Novak Djokovic is out of the tournament due to injury (Christophe Ena/AP)

Jabeur was also unhappy about her early start against Gauff on a sparsely populated Court Philippe Chatrier.

“I have a lot to say on that topic,” said the Tunisian eighth seed. “I don’t expect any women to play in the evening, but frankly playing a quarter-final at 11am is really such a chore.

“We deserve to be here. Playing in the afternoon is better. There is going to be more people watching us and the stadiums are crowded. The VIP (area) is, well, you know, as usual.

“Playing that late for men after midnight is not a good thing. We saw yesterday how Novak was suffering with his knee – because he couldn’t really recover well?

“I think for all players, men, women, we deserve better than that. We deserve better scheduling.”