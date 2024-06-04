England-Scotland clash reduced to 10 overs a side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England-Scotland clash reduced to 10 overs a side

By Press Association
Michael Jones led Scotland to a quick start (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Michael Jones led Scotland to a quick start (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

The T20 World Cup clash between England and Scotland was reduced to 10 overs per side after a lengthy rain delay in Barbados.

Scotland made a bright start with the bat, reaching 51 without loss after 6.2 overs before persistent showers forced the players back into the pavilion.

The race will now be on for quick runs by the Scots, whose openers Michael Jones (30no) and George Munsey (17no) played with great enterprise in a powerplay spell dominated by pace.

Mark Wood and Jofra Archer were given two overs apiece – and have thus bowled out given the reduction in time – but could not make a breakthrough.

Wood came closest, having Munsey caught by Jos Buttler off a big outside edge before being called for a no-ball.

Jones, who was playing in the Vitality Blast for Durham less than a week ago before being released to the national side, stepped on the gas in the sixth over as Chris Jordan shipped 15 runs.

A powerful swivel pull for six left the stadium, cracking a solar panel on the roof on its way to the car park, before the opener unfurled back-to-back fours in a timely lift to the run-rate mere moments before the weather turned.