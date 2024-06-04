There were things that made me unhappy at Paris St Germain – Kylian Mbappe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
There were things that made me unhappy at Paris St Germain – Kylian Mbappe

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe has left Paris St Germain for Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)
Kylian Mbappe has admitted there were “things that made me unhappy” in his final year at Paris St Germain.

Mbappe agreed a five-year deal with Real Madrid on Monday which will begin on July 1, the day after his existing contract with the Ligue 1 giants formally expires.

It confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets in football and brought an end to Mbappe’s increasingly acrimonious six-year association with PSG.

Speaking at a press conference with the France national team ahead of Euro 2024, Mbappe said: “I wasn’t unhappy at PSG, because to say that I was unhappy at PSG would be to show ungratefulness and that would be spitting in the face of all the people who defended me and supported me.

“I was always happy at PSG, but it’s true that there were were things that made me unhappy.

“A player like me, with my stature, can’t show when he’s unhappy, because I was a leader in that team.

“I was someone people followed so, if the guy you’re following is unhappy and moping around, it’s complicated. You don’t follow a guy like that.

“I’ve never been unhappy at Paris St Germain and with all the people who have been there, but there are things that have made me unhappy, of course.”

Mbappe insinuated the club had threatened to sideline him for the duration of his final season, adding: “They made me understand that I wouldn’t play for PSG.

“Without (PSG head coach) Luis Enrique and (football advisor) Luis Campos I wouldn’t have set foot on the pitch. They saved me. That’s the truth.

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – First Leg – Signal Iduna Park
Kylian Mbappe insists he has joined “the biggest club in the world” in Real Madrid (PA/DPA)

“Just playing was a great source of pride. But it is certain that next year I will not settle for a year like this.”

Mbappe helped steer PSG to a 10th Ligue 1 title in 12 seasons last month, but his hopes of ending his spell with an elusive first Champions League crown evaporated in last month’s semi-final defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe insisted he felt “very humble” about linking up with Spanish giants Real, who duly completed a record-extending 15th continental triumph with a 2-0 win over the German side at Wembley.

“It’s an immense pleasure, a dream come true. It’s very exciting,” Mbappe continued.

“I am very happy, relieved and extremely proud. This is the club where I have always dreamed of being, so I want to thank you. I am very excited about the idea of going to this great club, the best in the world.

“I feel very humble at the prospect and would like to thank all the people who have sent me messages and all those who have contributed to this operation.”