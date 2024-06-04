There were things that made me unhappy at Paris St Germain – Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has admitted there were “things that made me unhappy” in his final year at Paris St Germain.

Mbappe agreed a five-year deal with Real Madrid on Monday which will begin on July 1, the day after his existing contract with the Ligue 1 giants formally expires.

It confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets in football and brought an end to Mbappe’s increasingly acrimonious six-year association with PSG.

Speaking at a press conference with the France national team ahead of Euro 2024, Mbappe said: “I wasn’t unhappy at PSG, because to say that I was unhappy at PSG would be to show ungratefulness and that would be spitting in the face of all the people who defended me and supported me.

“I was always happy at PSG, but it’s true that there were were things that made me unhappy.

“A player like me, with my stature, can’t show when he’s unhappy, because I was a leader in that team.

“I was someone people followed so, if the guy you’re following is unhappy and moping around, it’s complicated. You don’t follow a guy like that.

“I’ve never been unhappy at Paris St Germain and with all the people who have been there, but there are things that have made me unhappy, of course.”

Mbappe insinuated the club had threatened to sideline him for the duration of his final season, adding: “They made me understand that I wouldn’t play for PSG.

“Without (PSG head coach) Luis Enrique and (football advisor) Luis Campos I wouldn’t have set foot on the pitch. They saved me. That’s the truth.

Kylian Mbappe insists he has joined “the biggest club in the world” in Real Madrid (PA/DPA)

“Just playing was a great source of pride. But it is certain that next year I will not settle for a year like this.”

Mbappe helped steer PSG to a 10th Ligue 1 title in 12 seasons last month, but his hopes of ending his spell with an elusive first Champions League crown evaporated in last month’s semi-final defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe insisted he felt “very humble” about linking up with Spanish giants Real, who duly completed a record-extending 15th continental triumph with a 2-0 win over the German side at Wembley.

“It’s an immense pleasure, a dream come true. It’s very exciting,” Mbappe continued.

“I am very happy, relieved and extremely proud. This is the club where I have always dreamed of being, so I want to thank you. I am very excited about the idea of going to this great club, the best in the world.

“I feel very humble at the prospect and would like to thank all the people who have sent me messages and all those who have contributed to this operation.”