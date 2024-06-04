French Open day 10: Jannik Sinner top of the pile as Novak Djokovic forced out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
French Open day 10: Jannik Sinner top of the pile as Novak Djokovic forced out

By Press Association
Jannik Sinner reached his first Roland Garros semi-final (Thibault Camus/AP)
Jannik Sinner reached his first Roland Garros semi-final (Thibault Camus/AP)

Jannik Sinner became world number one after Novak Djokovic’s worst fears were realised when he had to withdraw from his French Open quarter-final against Casper Ruud with a knee injury.

Sinner only found out the news after his three-set win over Grigor Dimitrov which took him into the semi-finals, where he will face Carlos Alcaraz following the Spaniard’s victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Iga Swiatek ripped Marketa Vondrouvosa apart 6-0 6-2 while Coco Gauff battled past Ons Jabeur to set up a last-four repeat of the 2022 final.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 10 at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

Jannik Sinner takes flight against Grigor Dimitrov (Christophe Ena/AP)

Match of the day

Coco Gauff survived an Ons Jabeur onslaught to reach the semi-finals.

Stat of the day

Iga Swiatek looks unstoppable (Thibault Camus/AP)

When Iga Swiatek went 6-0 1-0 up against Marketa Vondrousova she had won 20 consecutive games at this year’s tournament. The defending champion is now 19 matches unbeaten at Roland Garros.

Tweet of the day

Norwegian seventh seed Ruud got a bye to the semi-finals.

Quote of the day

Brit watch

Neal Skupski and Amerca’s Desirae Krawczyk are through to the semi-finals of the mixed doubles after beating Marcelo Arevalo and Zhang Shuai. Hannah Klugman, Britain’s top junior, lost in three sets to Slovakian Mia Pohankova in the girls’ singles.

Fallen seeds

Ons Jabeur went spinning out (Thibault Camus/AP)

Women: Marketa Vondrousova (5), Ons Jabeur (8).
Men: Novak Djokovic (1), Stefanos Tsitsipas (9), Grigor Dimitrov (10).

Who’s up next?

The schedule has a Djokovic-sized hole it in but Elena Rybakina’s quarter-final against Jasmine Paolini starts at 1.15pm UK time, followed by Aryna Sabalenka against 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. Alexander Zverez meets Alex De Minaur in the night session.