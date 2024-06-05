Football rumours: Chelsea and Arsenal to battle for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Chelsea and Arsenal to battle for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko

By Press Association
Slovenia and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has interest from Arsenal and Chelsea (Liam McBurney/PA)
Slovenia and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has interest from Arsenal and Chelsea (Liam McBurney/PA)

What the papers say

Chelsea believe they will be able to compete with Arsenal in the race for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, with the Blues reportedly considering triggering the 21-year-old’s release clause, according to the Standard. Sesko scored 14 goals in 31 games for the club in the Bundesliga last season.

West Ham are hoping to swoop in on Bayer Leverkusen and sign Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia, with the Hammers offering Girona around £14million, the Guardian reports.

Jarrad Branthwaite
Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly on Manchester United’s radar (Adam Davy/PA)

Football Insider says Manchester United have set their sights on Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite to strengthen their defensive unit.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paulo Dybala: Sky Sports says the 30-year-old Roma forward is reportedly interested in a move to the Premier League this summer.

Sevilla v Roma – UEFA Europa League Final – Puskas Arena
Roma forward Paulo Dybala could be heading to the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Viktor Tsygankov: Arsenal are interested in the Ukrainian winger from Girona but will have to face off with AC Milan for the 26-year-old’s signature, according to Spanish outlet Sport.