Ryan Sessegnon one of four players released as Spurs confirm retained list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ryan Sessegnon one of four players released as Spurs confirm retained list

By Press Association
Ryan Sessegnon has been allowed to depart on a free transfer (Adam Davy/PA)
Ryan Sessegnon has been allowed to depart on a free transfer (Adam Davy/PA)

Ryan Sessegnon has left Tottenham after five seasons at the club.

Spurs announced their retained list on Wednesday morning and Sessegnon has been allowed to depart on a free transfer.

Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic were also mentioned as part of a group of players released but their departures were confirmed in January when they joined Bayern Munich and Hajduk Split on loan respectively.

Tottenham academy graduate Japhet Tanganga will also leave this summer, but Sessegnon is the most high-profile departure.

Sessegnon signed for Spurs in 2019 from Fulham in a £25million transfer, but endured an injury-hit spell in north London.

The former England Under-21 international arrived at Tottenham as one of the most promising young players in the country, but had his debut delayed by a hamstring issue.

It would prove problematic throughout his time in N17 and, across five seasons, Sessegnon would only manage 57 appearances for Spurs.

The left-sided player did enjoy a productive loan spell at Hoffenheim three years ago, but played only once in the 2023-24 campaign after surgery on both his right and left hamstrings.

“I would like to thank everyone associated with Tottenham,” Sessegnon said in a social media post.

“I joined at 19 and have met some very special people along the way that have supported and guided me. From my team-mates, to the backroom staff to my coaches – thank you. I’ve got memories and friends for life.

“From making my debut to scoring in the Champions League. I’ll always cherish these moments.

“Unfortunately, things didn’t work out the way I or the club wanted during my time here. It broke my heart that I couldn’t play in front of you a lot more.

“I want to wish you all the best for the future.”

Tottenham did hold the option to extend Sessegnon’s terms by a further 12 months, but the 24-year-old will exit and aim to rebuild his career elsewhere.

It is a similar story for Spurs academy graduate Tanganga after his departure was confirmed.

Tanganga made his Tottenham debut at the start of 2020 under Jose Mourinho, but struggled for opportunities during the tenures of Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

The 25-year-old centre-back spent the second half of the past season on loan at Millwall and impressed in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Lions remain interested in securing the centre-back on a permanent deal, the PA news agency understands, but Tanganga is understood to be attracting interest from Premier League clubs.