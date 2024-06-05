Man City chairman eager to find ‘right solution’ to Pep Guardiola future puzzle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man City chairman eager to find ‘right solution’ to Pep Guardiola future puzzle

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola’s long-term future as Manchester City manager is unclear (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola's long-term future as Manchester City manager is unclear (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak expects to find the “right solution” regarding manager Pep Guardiola’s future – but has given no indication what that might be.

Guardiola, who is contracted until 2025 at the Etihad Stadium, hinted after steering City to a fourth successive Premier League title last month that next season could be his last at the club.

Yet throughout his tenure the Spaniard has preferred to sign relatively short contracts and has previously gone into the latter stages of deals before recommitting.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak and Pep Guardiola
Khaldoon Al Mubarak, left, expects to find the "right solution" regarding Pep Guardiola's contract (Martin Rickett/PA)

The situation beyond the end of next season therefore remains unclear.

Speaking in his end-of-season review, Khaldoon told the club’s media channels: “With Pep, we’ve had this conversation many times before over the years of the contract.

“Pep has always been fully committed to this club, fully committed to every contract he’s signed with us.

“The decision on his future is always a decision we take together, and I have no doubt we will find, as we always have done, the right solution that works for Pep and works for us.”

Guardiola has won six Premier League titles in the past seven years as well as the Champions League, the Club World Cup, two FA Cups and four League Cups since taking charge in 2016.

Khaldoon said: “It’s hard to put into words what Pep has given this organisation, this club.

“You can look at just records for history’s sake, and there I think he’s racked up almost every record in the book.

“These are records that I think will be very, very hard in the future to ever break, from winning six out of the last seven leagues, to winning four in a row, to the number of wins. The records go on and on and on.

“But also beyond that, I think what his impact has been on football. English football has changed with the evolution to the type of football that Pep has brought in to the league.”

After becoming the first club in the history of English football to win four top-flight titles, Khaldoon is in no doubt the next aim is to make it five.

He said: “We’ve done four in a row. Now we’re going to go for five in a row.

“By the way, that (aim for) five in a row, in our minds, happened the second that final whistle against West Ham.

“I remember just going down to the pitch and telling almost everybody I saw, ‘excellent, fantastic result, we’re so proud – but now we’re going for five in a row’.”

The 2023-24 campaign ended on a low note with defeat by Manchester United in the FA Cup final but Khaldoon expects to use the loss as motivation for next term.

He said: “For sure everybody wanted to win. It’s the FA Cup, it’s against Manchester United, it’s doing the double-double back-to-back. From that perspective, (we’re) very disappointed.

“But always you have to think of the silver lining. One of the things you always want to avoid is complacency. You never want to be content, you want to keep that hunger.

“Now we come back hungrier because we want to win this again. We want to go for the treble again. We’re going to try to win every competition we compete in.”