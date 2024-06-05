Harry Kane’s England story ‘not over yet’ as he targets long-awaited trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Harry Kane’s England story ‘not over yet’ as he targets long-awaited trophy

By Press Association
Harry Kane wants to win silverware with England (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Harry Kane says his England story will not be over until he brings some silverware home.

The captain became his country’s all-time leading scorer when he surpassed Wayne Rooney’s record of 52 goals last year and took his tally to 63 when he scored in Monday’s 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Trophies have so far evaded him for club and country, but he could put that right this summer by leading England to Euro 2024 glory.

 

Kane, whose footballing journey is featured in a new exhibition at the FIFA Museum in Zurich, said: “Becoming England’s all-time top scorer is a dream I never dared to imagine as a kid kicking a ball around in the park.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. And for me, the story isn’t over yet. There are more goals to score, more matches to win, and hopefully, more silverware to bring home.”

The 30-year-old’s rise to prominence is a well told story. From a failed early loan spell at Leicester, where he considered his future, to becoming Tottenham and England’s record goalscorer, Kane has got to the top with his professionalism and dedication to being the best.

He has won a host of personal accolades, including three Premier League Golden Boots, and says it is down to his winning mentality.

“My mantra is to be the best I can be and not to let myself and my family down,” he added.

Kane was captain as England suffered Euro 2020 heartbreak
Kane was captain as England suffered Euro 2020 heartbreak (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I try to keep a level head. I think you have to enjoy your football, and if you are not smiling, you won’t be playing that well.

“But also when it comes to competition you want to win. I’m a winner, and that’s the case no matter what I’m doing.

“Whether it’s on the pitch or if I’m playing a game of chess with my team-mates, I always want to win. That mode always sets in no matter what I’m doing.”

Kane is set to lead England out at Wembley for England’s final warm-up friendly against Iceland before they head to Germany for the Euros.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has returned to training after a lengthy injury problem, which boosts hopes he could make the final 26-man squad.