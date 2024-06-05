Mirra Andreeva and Jasmine Paolini reach French Open semis on day of shocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mirra Andreeva and Jasmine Paolini reach French Open semis on day of shocks

By Press Association
Mirra Andreeva is in the semi-finals for the first time (Christophe Ena/AP)
Teenager Mirra Andreeva beat an ailing Aryna Sabalenka to reach the semi-finals of the French Open.

The 17-year-old Russian edged out world number two Sabalenka 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-4 in two hours and 29 brutal minutes.

She will face another surprise semi-finalist, Jasmine Paolini, who stunned fourth seed Elena Rybakina on a day of shocks in Paris.

Sabalenka, the second seed, was clearly unwell and looked on the brink of retiring early in the first set.

France Tennis French Open
Aryna Sabalenka struggled throughout the match (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

The Belarusian was grimacing, holding her stomach and bending over in pain throughout the match.

Sabalenka was in such a bad way that she was still in medical care three hours after the match had finished.

She later said: “I had a difficult time out there physically today. I have been very sick the last few days with some kind of stomach bug, so it’s been a challenge.”

But that was to take nothing away from the quality of Andreeva as she progressed to her first grand slam semi-final.

“Honestly I even forgot the score,” she said. “I really tried not to focus and on my second match point I was trying to imagine saving a break point. I tried to stay brave and I managed to win.

“I was really nervous before the match, I knew she would have the crowd but I was a little surprised you guys cheered for me.”

France Tennis French Open
Sabalenka waits at the net to congratulate the teenager (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Andreeva vowed to take the same level of performance and ruthlessness into Friday’s last-four clash with Paolini.

“I played her in Madrid, it was a really tough match,” added Andreeva. “She plays really fast and goes for it no matter what the score is.

“I think it will be a little bit like today and I will try to play with the same level and the same cold head.”

Paolini, who until this year had never progressed beyond the second round at a grand slam, won a see-saw match against Rybakina 6-2 4-6 6-4.

The 28-year-old Italian was aided by an off-colour performance from former Wimbledon champion Rybakina, who hit 48 unforced errors including 32 from her usually trusty forehand.

Paolini, from Tuscany, has enjoyed an amazing 2024 so far having reached the Australian Open fourth round and climbed to a career-high 12 in the world last month.

She said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling, it was a really tough match.

“I got a bit too emotional in the second set. But I said to myself ‘she’s a great champion, it can happen’, and I just tried to fight and hit every ball, and I’m here!

“I tried just to stay there in every point and forget what happened in the second set. It happens, it’s tennis, it’s normal. Accept that and fight again.

“It was my first time playing on this beautiful court, it was a pleasure and a privilege to get my first win here.”

With Jannik Sinner already through, it is the first time an Italian man and woman have reached the semi-finals at the same grand slam.

Rybakina said once again that she has been struggling lately with allergies and not sleeping well. “Not the greatest day at the office,” she added.