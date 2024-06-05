French Open day 11: Teenager Mirra Andreeva reaches first grand slam semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

French Open day 11: Teenager Mirra Andreeva reaches first grand slam semi-final

By Press Association
Mirra Andreeva beat world number two Aryna Sabalenka (Christophe Ena/AP)
Mirra Andreeva beat world number two Aryna Sabalenka (Christophe Ena/AP)

There were teenage kicks at the French Open as 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva reached a first grand slam semi-final, where she will meet another first-timer, Italy’s Jasmine Paolini.

Alexander Zverev reached his fourth semi-final in four years after a late-night win over Alex De Minaur.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 11 at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open
Alexander Zverev goes airborne (Thibault Camus/AP)

Match of the day

Andreeva beat an ailing Aryna Sabalenka to reach the last four. The Russian edged out world number two Sabalenka, who was struggling through illness, 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-4 in two hours and 29 brutal minutes.

Stat of the day

Andreeva is the youngest Roland Garros semi-finalist since Martina Hingis in 1997.

Quote of the day

Pup stops play

Is it Sue Barker? Spaniel Medvedev? Or Andre Wagassi?

Brit watch

Joe Salisbury’s tournament came to an end at the quarter-final stage in the men’s doubles. Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram lost to Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, But Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk of the USA reached the mixed doubles final after beating Jan Zielinski and Hsieh Su-wei in a match tie-break.

Fallen seeds

Men: Alex De Minaur (11).
Women: Aryna Sabalenka (2), Elena Rybakina (4).

Who’s up next?

Defending champion Iga Swiatek meets third seed Coco Gauff in a heavyweight first semi-final, before surprise packages Mirra Andreeva and Jasmine Paolini contest the second. Britain’s Neal Skupski also plays alongside Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles final against Germany’s Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France.