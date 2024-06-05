Alexander Zverev maintains impressive French Open semi-final run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alexander Zverev maintains impressive French Open semi-final run

By Press Association
Alexander Zverev won another Paris quarter-final (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Alexander Zverev reached his fourth French Open semi-final in four years after a straight-sets win over Alex De Minaur.

The German fourth seed, still hunting a first grand slam title – and a first Paris final – won a late-night tussle 6-4 7-6 (5) 6-4 in a shade under three hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Zverev will play two-time runner-up Casper Ruud, the Norwegian seventh seed who was due to play Novak Djokovic until the defending champion withdrew through injury, in the last four.

“I have the mindset you have to work harder than everyone else to be the best player,” he said.

“I like to work to my absolute limit. If I do that then playing five sets all of a sudden is not that difficult.

“I’ve been doing that over many years and I’m happy to be in another semi-final. Hopefully I can win one.”

The match hinged on the 12th game of the second set, when Australian 11th seed De Minaur had a set point but was unable to take it.

De Minaur then led 4-0 and 5-3 in the tie-break, but Zverev reeled him in and then won a stunning 39-shot rally to bring up a set point of his own, which he took when his opponent went long.

De Minaur broke Zverev as he served for the match but was then unable to hold as the 27-year-old sealed another quarter-final victory.

“I’m extremely proud of my efforts throughout the two weeks,” said De Minaur.

“Even today I think I put up a hell of a fight in adverse conditions against a quality opponent. Again, I had my chances, probably should have taken the second set, and I think we would have been in for a proper battle.

“But, yeah, I left my heart out there. I did everything I could. It just wasn’t good enough. You know, sometimes on this surface days like today, conditions like today, I just struggle a little bit more. I’m still happy with the way I showed up.”