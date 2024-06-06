James Maddison to miss out on place in England’s Euro 2024 squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Maddison to miss out on place in England’s Euro 2024 squad

By Press Association
England’s James Maddison is set to miss out on a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
James Maddison is set to miss out on a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, the PA news agency understands.

The 27-year-old was selected by Gareth Southgate as part of the 33-man training group gearing up for this summer’s shot at glory in Germany.

Maddison was introduced as a 61st-minute substitute in Monday’s 3-0 friendly win against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park and then travelled with the England squad to London.

Gareth Southgate File Photo
England manager Gareth Southgate (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Tottenham attacking midfielder was pictured training with the group on Wednesday, but PA understands he is set to be among the seven players cut for the Euros and has reportedly now left the camp.

Maddison went to the 2022 World Cup but did not make an appearance in Qatar and has won seven caps in total.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has returned to training after a lengthy injury problem, which boosts hopes he could make the squad.

The 28-year-old has not played since February and made just 15 appearances for United in all competitions last season.

England face Iceland in their final pre-tournament friendly at Wembley on Friday evening, which finishes just over an hour before the 11pm deadline to submit the squad to UEFA.

Southgate’s final 26-man selection is scheduled to be announced on Saturday morning.