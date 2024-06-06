Oleksandr Usyk keen to return to cruiserweight division after Tyson Fury rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oleksandr Usyk keen to return to cruiserweight division after Tyson Fury rematch

By Press Association
Oleksandr Usyk is considering a cruiserweight comeback after his rematch with Tyson Fury.

Usyk added Fury’s WBC belt to his WBA, WBO and IBF titles with a split-decision victory in May, which made the Ukrainian the first undisputed world heavyweight champion for almost a quarter of a century.

The 37-year-old is due to face Fury for a second time in Riyadh on December 21.

But Usyk has appeared to rule out a possible trilogy – or indeed a third bout with Anthony Joshua – after indicating his desire to switch divisions.

Speaking on the 3 Knockdown Rule podcast, Usyk said: “I think maybe after the rematch, I am going to go down in weight to cruiserweight. I want more (fights at) cruiserweight.”

Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas said: “Maybe we go back down to cruiserweight. We spoke about it yesterday, to get undisputed for a second time in the cruiserweight division.”

Usyk added: “Maybe, it is my plan because when I start to prepare for my training camp (as a heavyweight), I have to eat all the time. For me it’s hard, I don’t like it.”

Usyk became a heavyweight in 2019 after unifying the cruiserweight division.

Prior to his triumph against Fury – which extended his unbeaten record to 22 – Usyk had taken wins in the heavyweight division against Daniel Dubois, Joshua twice, Derek Chisora and Chaz Witherspoon.