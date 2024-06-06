Jose Mourinho: Harry Kane is a complete player who is only missing trophies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jose Mourinho: Harry Kane is a complete player who is only missing trophies

By Press Association
Jose Mourinho says Harry Kane is the complete player (John Walton/PA)
Jose Mourinho is tipping “complete player” Harry Kane to be top goalscorer at Euro 2024.

Mourinho, who managed the England captain at Tottenham between 2019 and 2021, says the only thing missing from Kane’s game is trophies – something the Portuguese still insists he would have delivered at Spurs had he not been sacked.

He lost his job less than a week before Spurs played Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley in April 2021 and has not forgotten it.

 

Kane, who won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, had a prolific season for Bayern Munich and will be aiming to fire Gareth Southgate’s men to glory in Germany.

“Kane has scored goals for Tottenham, England, and I had no doubts that he would score goals for Bayern,” Mourinho said.

“Harry is a fantastic, complete player who scores goals from all over the pitch but isn’t selfish – he assists, drops deep, builds play, presses, defends.

“The only thing he is missing is to win a trophy. He was my player at Tottenham and I was going to win one with him, but I was sacked six days before the final.”

Jose Mourinho is an ambassador for Topps and their Euro 2024 collectibles (Topps handout/PA)

England are favourites to win a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup and if Kane can help them to success, people who have filled in the Topps’ UEFA Euro 2024 sticker collection will have a valuable piece of memorabilia.

But Mourinho, who is an ambassador for Topps, believes Portugal are also contenders and have their best ever squad.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful about previous generations that we had, but in terms of squad depth and quality, we are probably now the best we have ever been and Portugal can go on to win it,” the new Fenerbahce manager said.

“It’s about having confidence, self belief that they can beat anyone. I don’t want to say Portugal are the best team, but Spain, France, England, Germany are not better.

“The best problem for a coach is having to choose who to play, because there are two great right-backs, two great left-backs, two great positional midfielders – and I say two only because there is a 23-man squad but there are more.