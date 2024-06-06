Poetry fan Matt Peat hoping Wigan go with the flow at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poetry fan Matt Peat hoping Wigan go with the flow at Wembley

By Press Association
Matt Peet wants his players to go with the flow in Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Matt Peet wants his players to go with the flow in Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Matt Peet will draw on his interest in Beat poetry in a bid to give his Wigan side the edge as they head on the road to Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup final against Warrington at Wembley.

Peet is convinced that some of the psychological methods favoured by the likes of 1960s counter-culture icons Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg can be successfully applied to the cut-and-thrust action of the 13-a-side code.

Breath work and meditation have become key elements of Peet’s coaching philosophy as he encourages his players to achieve their ‘flow state’ – a central tenet of Zen Buddhism in which a person becomes entirely absorbed in a specific, singular activity.

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Matt Peet lifted the Betfred Challenge Cup with Wigan in 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Finding flow is something we talk about a lot, and that will be no different this week,” said Peet, a poetry fan who who obtained a 2:1 degree in English from Manchester Metropolitan University prior to pursuing his increasingly successful career in rugby league.

“We’ve got an open-minded team and the lads practice breath work, meditation and yoga on a daily basis. It’s about freeing themselves up, and all the work they do, the visualisations, is about trying to put them in that flow state come game day.”

Peet marked his first full season as Wigan head coach in 2022 by lifting the Challenge Cup at Tottenham and has subsequently steered them to a Grand Final win and victory in the pre-season World Club Challenge over Australian champions Penrith.

But as the silverware stacks up at the DW Stadium, the 41-year-old Peet is intent on heeding the example of some of his literary heroes and imploring his players to prioritise the moment, rather than constantly projecting forward to potential future successes.

“A lot of those great works from Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg come out of eastern philosophy and the Buddhist religion, and they are about being in the moment and not getting caught up with chasing certain things,” added Peet.

“It’s something we try to instill in our team and our coaching staff. The breath work is about bringing the lads back to centre, not getting too high or too low, not being too excited or lethargic, but finding that perfect flow state. It’s something we speak about a lot.”