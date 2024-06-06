David Gray appointed Hibernian boss after four caretaker spells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Gray appointed Hibernian boss after four caretaker spells

By Press Association
David Gray has had four stints as caretaker Hibs boss (Joe Giddens/PA)
Former Hibernian captain David Gray has been appointed as the club’s new manager on a three-year deal following “a robust recruitment process”.

The 36-year-old, who scored the Hibees’ winning goal in the historic 2016 Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers, has been handed the reins after performing caretaker duties for a fourth separate time in the wake of Nick Montgomery’s sacking last month.

Gray’s backroom team will be announced in due course, although the rookie boss will work alongside recently appointed sporting director Malky Mackay.

“Following a robust recruitment process, David emerged as our preferred candidate and we are delighted to have him on board,” Mackay told Hibs’ website.

“Having watched his progression closely over a number of years, David’s ready to step up and become Hibernian FC’s Head Coach.

“David understands the pressures and demands that comes with a club like Hibs, knows Scottish football inside out, is an excellent coach and a strong man manager.

“He already has good relationships with the current playing squad and members of staff both at HTC and Easter Road, which provides an element of stability, and we know he’s the right man for the job.

David Gray (left) captained Hibs to Scottish Cup glory in 2016 (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“Everyone is looking forward to continuing to work closely with David for the upcoming season and beyond.”

Gray joined Hibs as a player a decade ago and made 177 appearances, the most notable of which was the 2016 Scottish Cup final when he scored the winning goal against Rangers as captain to end the club’s 114-year wait to land the trophy.

After hanging up his boots in the summer of 2021, Gray became the club’s first-team coach, and worked under each of the last four bosses: Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney, Lee Johnson and Montgomery.

“It is a real privilege for me to become the head coach of this great football club,” said Gray.

“Everyone knows how much Hibs means to me. It is a massive club with a phenomenal fanbase, that I know very well – so to be given this opportunity is a true honour.

“From being here as a player and a coach for over 10 years, I know what a successful Hibs team looks like and I am determined to succeed and take our club forward.”