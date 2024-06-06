Leah Burke says Challenge Cup win would ’round off journey’ after injury battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Leah Burke says Challenge Cup win would ’round off journey’ after injury battle

By Press Association
Leah Burke is relishing her chance to finally step out at Wembley (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leah Burke is relishing her chance to finally step out at Wembley (Richard Sellers/PA)

St Helens winger Leah Burke says she was driven to prove the doubters wrong after her dream of being part of last year’s historic first women’s Betfred Challenge Cup final to be played at Wembley was dashed by a career-threatening knee injury.

The 25-year-old Burke had bounced out of the 2021 World Cup in which she scored six tries in England’s four matches but had little chance of capitalising on her headline-grabbing form after rupturing her ACL last June.

Instead Burke admits to bittersweet emotions watching from St Helens’ coaching box as her team-mates clinched a 22-8 win over Leeds – the same side they will face on Saturday as they bid to wrap up their fourth Challenge Cup title in a row.

England v France – Women’s International – Halliwell Jones Stadium
Leah Burke scored six tries in England’s four 2021 World Cup games (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It was great watching the girls go out and make history at Wembley last year but I knew it could also have been me out there, and it definitely made me hungrier to get back there this year,” said Burke.

“You see people tear their ACL these days, particularly in women’s sport, and there’s talk about it being career-ending or not being able to return as the same player you were before.

“But right from the start I decided I wanted to step away from that stereotype and prove people wrong. I had the motivation not just to come back from injury, but to be better than ever.

“Obviously it was very tough but I had the support of both the Saints and England medical staff through the process, and without having them to hold my hand it could have been much tougher.”

St Helens v York Valkyrie – Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup – Semi Final – Eco-Power Stadium
St Helens target their fourth women’s Challenge Cup win in a row on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Burke’s positive mindset paid off as she was back playing nine weeks after her operation, and proceeded to score a try in last month’s emphatic 32-2 semi-final win over York Valkyrie.

“Obviously the girls were delighted to beat York and get to Wembley again this year but for me it was like; ‘this is it, I’ve finally got my chance to get on that Wembley pitch’,” added Burke.

“Just to think how hard I had to work to get back playing, and then to get my shirt back in that squad, it made it a very emotional time.

“But losing in a final is the worst place to be, so going out there and putting in an 80-minute performance and lifting that trophy would round my whole journey off.”