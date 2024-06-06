The kids are alright for boosting Scotland morale as Clarke dismisses negativity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The kids are alright for boosting Scotland morale as Clarke dismisses negativity

By Press Association
Steve Clarke greets a young crowd at Hampden (PA)
Steve Clarke greets a young crowd at Hampden (PA)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke was buoyed by the enthusiasm of thousands of young fans after dismissing the “negative Normans” who read too much into the narrow scoreline against Gibraltar.

Busloads of schoolchildren watched an open training session at Hampden as the Scotland squad continued to bond with the public ahead of Euro 2024.

Clarke’s squad will finish their preparations with a friendly against Finland in Mount Florida on Friday night before travelling to Germany on Sunday, five days before kicking off the tournament against the hosts in Munich.

Scotland train in front o a full stand at Hampden
Scotland players during a training session at Hampden (PA)

The boss has had his challenges in recent weeks, losing Lewis Ferguson, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson, Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak to injury.

A seven-match run without a win ended against Gibraltar on Monday night but a 2-0 victory was not the morale booster some were looking for as Scotland missed a series of early chances.

Clarke had viewed the game as a training exercise and the excitement of the young fans was an antidote to reading some of the analysis of the game.

“My ears are still ringing from that training session,” he said. “We brought over 5,000 young people in to watch the training session. The noise was fantastic, the enthusiasm was fantastic.

“And anytime I read a little snippet from somebody who wants to be negative Norman, I just dismiss it because what is there to be negative about?

“We’re going into another major tournament, the squad’s in a good place, we’re all determined to do as well as we can for our country. Why not just relax and enjoy it?

A child shows a sign reading 'sign my pie?' during Scotland's training session
Children in the stand during a training session at Hampden (PA)

“That’s what we’re going to try and do. Obviously we’ve got to produce the goods on the pitch, and that’s what we’ll do.

“I just don’t understand why anybody would be negative about a second European Championship in a row and a really good squad. The players have have shown how good they are for the country. Let’s get behind them and give them a real chance.

“People don’t look in depth at what the Gibraltar game was for. I do. I was happy with what I saw the other night. The players were happy with what they they got out of the game the other night. And let’s just look forward to Germany.”

After setting up camp near Darlington during the Covid-hit Euro 2020 finals, Clarke deliberately based his squad in Glasgow over the past week to ensure they felt the mood of the nation this time round.

“Obviously we’ve had to work hard over the last five years to re-establish a connection with the the supporters, and especially the young supporters because that’s the next generation,” he said.

“And I’m sitting here after that training session thinking maybe there’s a future Scotland international that’s sitting in that stand that’s watched that training session and thinking, ‘that’s what I want to do in the future, that’s what I want to be part of’.

“So that’s what we’re trying to build. The connection between the fans and the players is much better than it was when I first came in. This summer, we’re going to try and make it even better.”

Clarke is expected to name a more familiar line-up against Finland but he stressed that the game is all about preparation.

“We’d love to finish with a win because that sends everybody away really happy,” he said. “But good performance, no injuries, good run out and ready to go for the game that matters, which is next Friday in Germany.”