Mirra Andreeva’s dream dashed as Jasmine Paolini reaches first grand slam final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mirra Andreeva’s dream dashed as Jasmine Paolini reaches first grand slam final

By Press Association
Jasmine Paolini is in the French Open final (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Jasmine Paolini is in the French Open final (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Mirra Andreeva’s teenage dreams were shattered by Jasmine Paolini at the French Open.

Russian 17-year-old Andreeva, the youngest grand slam semi-finalist since Martina Hingis in 1997, froze on the big stage as Paolini, 28, reached her first major final.

It was a match with the biggest age gap between two women in a Roland Garros semi-final since Chris Evert, at 30, defeated 15-year-old Gabriela Sabatini in 1985.

Jasmine Paolini celebrates her victory
Jasmine Paolini has reached her first grand slam final (Thibault Camus/AP)

Paolini is also inexperienced at this level, though, having until this year never progressed past the second round at a grand slam.

But she held her nerve where Andreeva’s deserted her, the youngster squandering all six of the break points she created.

A 6-3 6-1 victory in an hour and 13 minutes saw Paolini become only the third Italian woman to reach the Paris final in the Open era, and will see her break into the top 10 for the first time in her career.

World number one Iga Swiatek awaits in the final, and the Pole may not lose too much sleep after watching this match.

Nevertheless, Paolini was determined to enjoy her moment in the Paris sunshine.

Mirra Andreeva walks across the court
Mirra Andreeva managed to win just four games of her semi-final (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

“I don’t know what to say, I’m so emotional,” she said.

“It was a tough match. She’s playing unbelievable, she’s 17 years old and so complete.

“I was nervous, I lost to her a month ago so I knew I had to do better.

“I was nervous in the first set but ball after ball I was getting relaxed and I’m really happy to win the match at the end.”

Andreeva admitted too many errors had cost her on the big points.

“Honestly, I could have played better, of course. I had a lot of mistakes. The ones that I usually don’t do. Yeah, that was a bit tough to accept,” she said.

“I tried to manage and to fight through it, but I guess today was not the day. And, of course, she played good.

“Yeah, I was struggling throughout the whole match, but it is what it is. It’s just what happened today. I can take a lot of positives from these two weeks.

“Still, I think for the next few days I will be a little bit disappointed, but I will still be watching the final, yeah.”