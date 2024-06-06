French Open day 12: Coco Gauff fumes at umpire as Iga Swiatek reaches semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

French Open day 12: Coco Gauff fumes at umpire as Iga Swiatek reaches semi-final

By Press Association
Coco Gauff argues with the chair umpire (Thibault Camus/AP)
Coco Gauff told a chair umpire she “should be ashamed” as the American lost to Iga Swiatek in the French Open semi-final.

World number one Swiatek will face 28-year-old Italian Jasmine Paolini, who shattered the teenage dreams of Mirra Andreeva 6-3 6-1.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 12 at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open
Jasmine Paolini and the smile that says ‘I’m in the final’ (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Quote of the day

Stat of the day

Paolini’s match with Andreeva was the biggest age gap between two women in a Roland Garros semi-final since Chris Evert, at 30, defeated 15-year-old Gabriela Sabatini in 1985.

Briton watch

Neal Skupski came up short in his bid for French Open success in the mixed doubles final. The 34-year-old and American partner Desirae Krawczyk were beaten 6-4 7-5 by Germany’s Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France. There was further British disappointment in the men’s wheelchair singles as top seed Alfie Hewett was beaten 7-5 6-7 (1) 6-2 in the semi-final by Argentinian Gustavo Fernandez.

Fallen seeds

Coco Gauff bowed out
Third seed Coco Gauff bowed out (Thibault Camus/AP)

Who’s up next?

The box-office semi-final between young guns Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner is first up, followed by Alexander Zverev’s showdown with two-time runner-up Casper Ruud.