Harry Randall more than happy to show off his ‘super strengths’ in England camp

Harry Randall will watch two rival England scrum-halves go head to head at Twickenham on Saturday confident that his own unique skill set is valued by Steve Borthwick.

While Northampton’s Alex Mitchell and Ben Spencer of Bath have been preparing for their duel in the Gallagher Premiership final, Bristol’s Randall has been in England camp looking to push his claim to a place on the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand.

The 26-year-old won the last of his six England caps in 2022, but his emergence as the catalyst behind Bristol’s swashbuckling revival this season have made him a contender for the upcoming three Tests.

Improving his chances of playing a role against the Brave Blossoms and All Blacks is that his unrivalled instinct for attack would enhance England if they continue to play with the freedom shown against Ireland and France at the end of the Six Nations.

“Steve is really clear in that he’s all for players coming in and showing their super strengths. That’s ultimately why players get picked,” Randall said.

“Of course every player has little work-ons and ways to keep developing, but most importantly he’s very keen on players coming in and being red hot at their super strengths.

“I love playing attacking rugby. I’d like to think it’s an area of strength of mine to be aggressive in attack and challenge teams around those fringes.

“It was really exciting watching the team against Ireland just as a fan of England rugby. And then going out to France and challenging them the way they did, it was really exciting.”

Topping the @premrugby try-scoring charts in 2023/24 with 8⃣0⃣ in the regular season! 🔝 Watch every single one of them here 👇 — Bristol Bears 🐻 (@BristolBears) May 31, 2024

Apart from Mitchell and Spencer, Randall is also competing with Raffi Quirke and Jack van Poortvliet for the three scrum-half slots available in the touring squad.

“It’s a great position to be in for English rugby. You’ve got plenty of nines stacking up, pushing to play for England. What more do you want?” Randall said.

“Some people see it as a bit unfortunate, but it’s not. We’ve got great nines, strength in depth, we’re all pushing each other and ultimately it’s only going to make you a better player.

“We’ve been working really well together and it’s about working together and making each other better for the team.”