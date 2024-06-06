Harry Randall more than happy to show off his ‘super strengths’ in England camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Randall more than happy to show off his ‘super strengths’ in England camp

By Press Association
Harry Randall has been a dynamo for Bristol this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Harry Randall has been a dynamo for Bristol this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Harry Randall will watch two rival England scrum-halves go head to head at Twickenham on Saturday confident that his own unique skill set is valued by Steve Borthwick.

While Northampton’s Alex Mitchell and Ben Spencer of Bath have been preparing for their duel in the Gallagher Premiership final, Bristol’s Randall has been in England camp looking to push his claim to a place on the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand.

The 26-year-old won the last of his six England caps in 2022, but his emergence as the catalyst behind Bristol’s swashbuckling revival this season have made him a contender for the upcoming three Tests.

Improving his chances of playing a role against the Brave Blossoms and All Blacks is that his unrivalled instinct for attack would enhance England if they continue to play with the freedom shown against Ireland and France at the end of the Six Nations.

“Steve is really clear in that he’s all for players coming in and showing their super strengths. That’s ultimately why players get picked,” Randall said.

“Of course every player has little work-ons and ways to keep developing, but most importantly he’s very keen on players coming in and being red hot at their super strengths.

“I love playing attacking rugby. I’d like to think it’s an area of strength of mine to be aggressive in attack and challenge teams around those fringes.

“It was really exciting watching the team against Ireland just as a fan of England rugby. And then going out to France and challenging them the way they did, it was really exciting.”

Apart from Mitchell and Spencer, Randall is also competing with Raffi Quirke and Jack van Poortvliet for the three scrum-half slots available in the touring squad.

“It’s a great position to be in for English rugby. You’ve got plenty of nines stacking up, pushing to play for England. What more do you want?” Randall said.

“Some people see it as a bit unfortunate, but it’s not. We’ve got great nines, strength in depth, we’re all pushing each other and ultimately it’s only going to make you a better player.

“We’ve been working really well together and it’s about working together and making each other better for the team.”