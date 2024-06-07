Leeds announce plans to celebrate Rob Burrow’s life at game against Leigh

Leeds will celebrate the life of former player Rob Burrow at their match against Leigh later this month.

Burrow, who made nearly 500 appearances for the Rhinos, died on Sunday at the age of 41, four-and-a-half years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Burrow’s battle and fundraising efforts in tandem with former Rhinos team-mate Kevin Sinfield touched people well beyond rugby league and he has been honoured across sport since his death.

Leeds Rhinos will celebrate the life of Rob Burrow CBE when they return to AMT Headingley on Friday 21st June. The game, on Global MND Awareness Day, will see the team wear a special kit designed by Cath Muir, who is living with MND, and was chosen by Rob earlier this year. — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) June 7, 2024

Leeds’ match against the Leopards will be played on June 21, which is Global MND Awareness Day.

Burrow’s former team-mates will return to Headingley to remember their friend while the Rhinos will wear a special shirt designed by MND sufferer Cath Muir from Yorkshire.

The kit, which was approved by Burrow several months ago, features an image of the former half-back alongside Sinfield and a blue cornflower, the symbol of hope for MND.

Ten pounds from the sale of every replica shirt will be donated to the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND. Construction work on the centre poignantly began on Monday.

The Rhinos will also welcome members of the MND community to the game against the Leopards to raise awareness and funds for those impacted by the disease.