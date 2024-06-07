Harry Maguire a big miss but England have enough talent to cope – Matt Upson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Maguire a big miss but England have enough talent to cope – Matt Upson

By Press Association
Harry Maguire has been rukled out of Euro 2024 through injury (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former England defender Matthew Upson says Gareth Southgate’s side has enough talent to cope with the absence of Harry Maguire at Euro 2024.

The Manchester United centre-back has been ruled out of the summer tournament in Germany after failing to overcome a calf injury picked up at the beginning of May.

The absence of a key defender in the last three tournament raises question marks over England’s defence, with John Stones and Marc Guehi also suffering injury-hit campaigns.

“It’s a big miss, in an area of the pitch where it has not gone to plan really,” Upson told the PA news agency. “John Stones’ lack of games and injuries has been disturbing as well because he is a top-pick centre-back.

“Marc Guehi has had a disappointing end to the season with injury, he was doing well but then missed maybe three months.

“It is an area that we are going to have to see how they go. I think they have got enough, they have got some good talent, (Ezri) Konsa has done really well and is building well.

“I think Stones and Guehi would start against Serbia.”

 

England are favourites with bookmakers to lift the trophy as they look to build on the last three tournaments where they have reached a semi-final, final and quarter-final.

And Upson says it would be disappointing if Southgate’s side did not win in Germany.

“It would be a big disappointment,” he said. “I don’t think there is too much we need to do differently.

“The squad is in a good place, we have got great attacking options. Past tournaments have been a major success and it is to be admired that we are consistently going deep into the latter stages.

Matt Upson, left, and Kevin Phillips were at the opening of TOCA Social in Birmingham on Thursday (Simon Hadley/the Relationship/PA)

“OK, we haven’t won one, which is disappointing, but the bigger picture is it has been a really successful few years.”

Upson was speaking at the opening of TOCA Social in Birmingham, an immersive entertainment venue of which England captain Harry Kane is an investor.

The 45-year-old admits he no longer plays football so was fearing for his hamstrings after testing out some of the games.

“I am already feeling my left one,” he added. “I don’t play anymore, so it is nice to be able to have a fun kickaround.”