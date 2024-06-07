Wembley to remember two-time Challenge Cup winner Rob Burrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wembley to remember two-time Challenge Cup winner Rob Burrow

By Press Association
Rob Burrow scored a try in his seventh and last Challenge Cup final appearance (Paul Harding/PA)
Rob Burrow scored a try in his seventh and last Challenge Cup final appearance (Paul Harding/PA)

Rob Burrow will be remembered at Wembley on Saturday both before and during the Betfred Challenge Cup final between Wigan and Warrington.

Burrow, who died last Sunday after a brave battle against Motor Neurone Disease, overcame the disappointment of losing his first five finals to finish his Wembley career with a flourish.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the seven finals graced by the great Leeds number seven.

2003: BRADFORD – LOST 22-20

Leeds v Salford – Super League – Headingley Stadium
Rob Burrow missed out in his first five Challenge Cup finals (Richard Sellers/PA)

Burrow was controversially selected over semi-final hero Danny McGuire for a place on the bench, and the move backfired as he was forced off with injury just before half-time. Kevin Sinfield missed a golden chance to haul Leeds back level in the dying stages.

2005: HULL – LOST 25-24

St Helens v Leeds – Super League – Totally Wicked Stadium
Rob Burrow was one of the stars of a superb Leeds era (Martin Rickett/PA)

Burrow and his team-mates were denied for the second time in three years as a drop-goal from Danny Brough proved enough to clinch an epic showdown at the Millennium Stadium. Paul Cooke’s try three minutes from time had set up his side’s dramatic finale.

2010: WARRINGTON – LOST 30-6

Rugby League – Stobart Super League – Grand Final – Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos – Old Trafford
Rob Burrow kept fighting for an elusive first Challenge Cup crown (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Burrow’s Wembley bow went the same way as his previous two finals as Australian Chris Hicks became only the sixth player to score a hat-trick of tries in the showpiece event. Despite four Grand Final titles in six years, Leeds’ so-called ‘golden generation’ came up short again.

2011: WIGAN – LOST 28-18

Rugby League – Super League – Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC – Headingley Carnegie Stadium
Rob Burrow’s Leeds came up short yet again (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Burrow started on the bench but, despite a stunning late fightback, it was the same old story as Leeds were forced to settle for the runners-up spot once again. Jeff Lima was Wigan’s unlikely hero with a brace of tries to seal his side’s first Wembley success in 16 years.

2012: WARRINGTON – LOST 35-18

Rugby League – Carnegie Challenge Cup – Final – Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves – Wembley Stadium
Rob Burrow endured plenty of Challenge Cup heartbreak at Wembley (Matthew Impey/PA)

It proved fifth time unlucky for Burrow and his team-mates as they came up short on the big stage for the third year in a row. Brett Hodgson recovered from a huge hit by Kyle Leuluai to set up two of the tries that sealed Warrington’s third win in four years.

2014: CASTLEFORD – WON 24-10

Rugby League – Tetley’s Challenge Cup Final – Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos – Wembley Stadium
Burrow and Leeds finally broke their Challenge Cup final hoodoo at Wembley (Clive Gee/PA)

Burrow finally got his hands on the trophy as Leeds shed their losing habit in Challenge Cup finals in front of 77,914 fans at Wembley. Ryan Hall made the difference as two stunning tries saw them ease to victory over their Yorkshire rivals.

2015: HULL KR – WON 50-0

Rugby League – Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final – Hull Kingston Rovers v Leeds Rhinos – Wembley Stadium
Rob Burrow starred in the most one-sided Challenge Cup final in history (Paul Harding/PA)

Burrow’s seventh and last final appearance proved his most emphatic as Leeds romped to victory over their outclassed opponents, with Burrow grabbing his first and only final try in the dying stages of the most one-sided decider in the history of the competition.