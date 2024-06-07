Mercedes technical director feels Red Bull’s upgrade has taken them backwards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mercedes technical director feels Red Bull’s upgrade has taken them backwards

By Press Association
Red Bull brought an upgraded package to Imola but James Allison believes it has taken them backwards (David Davies/PA)
Mercedes technical director James Allison believes Red Bull’s recent upgrade has taken them backwards.

Max Verstappen appeared set to cruise to a fourth consecutive drivers’ championship when he won four of the first five races of the season.

But the Dutchman has won just one of the last three – with victories for McLaren’s Lando Norris in Miami and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in Monaco providing hope of a genuine title challenge this season.

Red Bull brought an upgraded package to Imola – where Verstappen won – two races ago but their struggles in Monaco last time out brought about questions of their car and the Dutchman expressed doubts over their chances in Canada this weekend.

James Allison - Mercedes technical director
James Allison – Mercedes technical director (David Davies/PA)

The Milton Keynes-based team won all-but one race in a season of crushing dominance in 2023 but Allison has taken hope from seeing a few chinks in their armour so far in this campaign.

“My guess is that as soon as there is a decent range of cornering speeds they (Red Bull) will be useful again,” Allison said.

“But it does look as though their upgrade was a downgrade. So fingers crossed that will really f*** them up!

“That makes life hard because as soon as you stop trusting your tools you have to backtrack and you lose loads of time and time is your biggest friend, losing it your worst enemy.

“Everyone always loves other people’s misery in this game!”

Mercedes are buoyed by recent progress after a tough start to the season. Both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton saw signs of progress in Monaco and the seven-time world champion said on Thursday that he thought a first podium of the season was “close”.

Russell and Hamilton are seventh and eighth respectively in the drivers’ standings and Mercedes a whopping 180 points adrift of leaders Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship.

But Allison thinks they are closing in on the leading pack and is hopeful a small step forward can see them competing with Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton (right) speaks at Thursday's press conference
Lewis Hamilton (right) speaks at Thursday’s press conference (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

“We are not really thinking in big-picture terms. We are just thinking that where we are now appears to be somewhat better than where we were two races ago,” Allison added.

“Hopefully we will be somewhat better a couple of races from now.

“We have gone from being embarrassingly crap, not good enough, at the beginning of the year to being near the fight.

“A little bit more will get us right in the melee and that’s really the only terms I am thinking in.”