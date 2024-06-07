Craig Gordon and John Souttar left out of Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad

Craig Gordon and John Souttar will miss out on Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad, manager Steve Clarke confirmed.

Gordon became Scotland’s oldest international when the 41-year-old goalkeeper came on during the final European Championship warm-up against Finland.

But the Hearts goalkeeper did not enjoy the happiest of Hampden moments on his 75th cap after losing two goals, the second a penalty he conceded himself when he was unfortunate to be penalised for a challenge despite appearing to touch the ball first.

Craig Gordon has been left out of Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad (Steve Welsh/PA)

Souttar was one of two players absent from Clarke’s matchday squad after the Rangers defender arrived at camp with the injury that forced him to miss the final few games of the season.

The other, Stuart Armstrong, is due to return to full training on Monday in Germany following a quad injury, as Scotland build up to play the hosts in Munich in the tournament opener on Friday.

After his side’s 2-2 draw, Clarke confirmed reports that Gordon and Souttar were the unlucky pair to drop out of his squad before the deadline to submit 26 players to UEFA later on Friday night.