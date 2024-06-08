There’s work to be done – Declan Rice demands improvement from England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
There’s work to be done – Declan Rice demands improvement from England

By Press Association
England’s Declan Rice during the international friendly against Iceland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Declan Rice admits “there is work to be done” if England are to win Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s side slipped to a surprise 1-0 defeat by Iceland in their final warm-up friendly at Wembley on Friday night.

Neither the result nor the performance was ideal preparation for England’s bid to win a first major trophy in 58 years, with swathes of supporters leaving before full-time, when a large number of those still in attendance jeered the hosts.

England’s campaign kicks off against Group C rivals Serbia a week on Sunday and Rice knows improvements are required if the Euro 2020 runners-up are to go far this time around.

“There’s work to be done,” said the Arsenal midfielder.

“When you have that much of the ball, have a couple of clear-cut chances, and get beat 1-0 at home just before the Euros it isn’t ideal.”

Despite the unexpected setback, Rice believes the game can still provide England with plenty to think about as he picked out the positives.

The 25-year-old was the most experienced player left on the pitch at full-time and insists England will be raring to go in Gelsenkirchen.

“I’m going to take the positives,” he told englandfootball.com

“There were a lot of promising performances, we played with a good tempo, always tried to play forward. We have to be a little bit more savvy.

“It’s not ideal we lost but there are good learning curves we can build on as a team.

“Every game is another chance to get better and we’re going to be more than ready for Serbia.”