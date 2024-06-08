Carlos Alcaraz wants to keep the Spanish flag flying over Roland Garros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlos Alcaraz wants to keep the Spanish flag flying over Roland Garros

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz wants to emulate the greats of Spanish tennis (Christophe Ena/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wants to emulate the greats of Spanish tennis (Christophe Ena/AP)

Carlos Alcaraz is ready to fulfil his destiny and keep the Spanish flag flying over Roland Garros.

The 21-year-old has timed his run to a first French Open final perfectly following Rafael Nadal’s departure, possibly for the last time, at this tournament.

Nadal’s 14 wins across 19 years have defined the clay-court grand slam this century, but the Spanish influence stretches back to fellow former champions Juan Carlos Ferrero – now Alcaraz’s coach – Albert Costa and Carlos Moya.

Alcaraz, who faces Nadal’s first-round conqueror Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s title showdown, said: “I have a special feeling about this tournament.

Rafael Nadal waves
Rafael Nadal waved au revoir to the French Open (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

“I remember when I finished school, running to my home just to put the TV on and watch the matches here in the French Open.

“I watched a lot of matches. Of course Rafa Nadal dominating this tournament for, let’s say, 14, 15 years. It’s something unbelievable.

“I wanted to put my name on that list of the Spanish players who won this tournament.

“Not only Rafa. Ferrero, Moya, Costa, a lot of Spanish players, legends from our sport that won this tournament, I really want to put my name on that list, as well.”

Alcaraz’s five-set semi-final victory over Jannik Sinner made him the youngest man to reach grand slam finals on all three surfaces; hard-court, grass and the clay of Paris.

“I knew that, I checked my phone after the win,” added the Wimbledon champion. “Yeah, it’s something great. Breaking new records is great for me.

“Honestly, before the final it’s something that I really didn’t want to think about, but obviously that means that I’m playing good tennis on every surface, that is something that I really wanted to do when I started on the tour.

“So it’s a great feeling, but right now, I don’t want to think about it.”

Zverev beat two-time runner-up Casper Ruud in his semi-final, on the day a court case against him for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend was terminated after a settlement was reached.

The 27-year-old was contesting a penalty order and fine of 450,000 euros issued last October.

Zverev had always maintained his innocence and the settlement did not include an admission of guilt.

With a tough week off the court behind him, the German fourth seed looked back at the struggles he has endured on it as he bids for a first grand slam title.

Zverev was two sets up on Dominic Thiem, and a break ahead in the fifth, only to lose the US Open final in 2020.

Then two years ago, while playing arguably some of the best tennis of his career, he suffered a horror ankle injury during his semi-final against Nadal.

“It’s not only this week. It’s just the last few years. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

“Going from basically the US Open final where I was two points away, to being rolled off in a wheelchair here two years ago. It’s all part of my journey.

“Look, I’m in the final. I haven’t won yet. But I just want to play my best tennis and give myself the best chance. If I am able to do that and if I am able to lift that trophy, it will mean the world to me.”