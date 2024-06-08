Tommy Conway happy to make his family proud after Scotland debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tommy Conway happy to make his family proud after Scotland debut

By Press Association
Tommy Conway played against Finland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tommy Conway played against Finland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Tommy Conway made sure to see the look on his parents’ faces as he prepared to make his Scotland debut and experienced the proudest moment of his career.

The 21-year-old came off the bench during Scotland’s 2-2 Euro 2024 warm-up draw with Finland on Friday and was close to a stoppage-time winner when his header was palmed away.

The Bristol City striker was promoted from the Scotland Under-21 squad after Lyndon Dykes was ruled out with an ankle injury and has a real chance of featuring in Germany after being included in Steve Clarke’s 26-man squad.

“Playing for my country is the pinnacle for me and making my family proud, let alone going to a Euros,” said the Taunton-born forward, who qualifies for Scotland through his grandfather. “It’s the most proud I’ve ever been.

“We’re working around trying to get my family out there and, one way or another, they’ll be there, no doubt.

“Before I went on I had a little look around and gave them a little wave before I came on. That’s the most important thing for me. To see their faces, to see how proud they are of me to come on.

“I honestly can’t put into words how much it means to me and I know my granddad will be looking down proud. So yeah, a really proud moment and hopefully we can do them proud in Germany as well.

“That’s what’s going through your head when you’re about to go on the pitch, you think about all the late nights that they took me to training when I was in Bristol. An hour and a half there and an hour and a half back, three times a week.

Tommy Conway heads towards goal
Tommy Conway came close late on (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“It’s moments like that when you look around and everything like that’s worth it. Even my granddad, when he used to take me to training and things like that, so to pay them back, it means so much.”

Conway is riding a wave of positivity after his call-up and believes he can contribute in Scotland’s Group A campaign against Germany, Switzerland and Hungary.

“It’s been relentless,” he said. “I’m just taking it day by day, taking it in my stride and just enjoying every minute of it.

“I just loved being out there, I just wanted to get on the ball. I’m disappointed with my chance at the end though. But I’ll hopefully be saving the goals for Germany next week.

“As long as the chances keep coming and I put myself in the right place, I know I’m going to score goals. It was a great ball from Greg (Taylor) and hopefully the service continues.”