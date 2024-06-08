Motherwell set for six-figure windfall as Liam Kelly signs short-term extension

Liam Kelly is set to earn Motherwell a six-figure windfall after signing a short-term contract extension.

The outgoing club captain is leaving this summer but has signed on to ensure Motherwell receive compensation from UEFA for his participation in the European Championship finals.

The 28-year-old made Steve Clarke’s 26-man squad after Craig Gordon was told he would not be going to Germany.

He's on the plane ✈️ Liam Kelly has been named in the 26-man Scotland squad that will be heading to Euro 2024. Congratulations, Liam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿https://t.co/s0wUmczvF1 pic.twitter.com/6Wo0sCogqw — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) June 7, 2024

A club statement read: “The former Motherwell skipper will not be returning to Fir Park next season however, a contract extension was agreed between player and club that will see Kelly remain a Motherwell player for the duration of the tournament.”

UEFA pays compensation to clubs whose players are away at Euro 2024.

Although the details have not been released, Motherwell received £264,000 for the Euro 2020 finals, when they had both Stephen O’Donnell and Declan Gallagher in the squad.

With the pot increasing this time round, Motherwell could expect to receive about £140,000 this time, and more if Clarke’s team progress beyond the group stages.