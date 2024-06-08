Wigan beat Warrington in Challenge Cup final to complete trophy clean sweep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wigan beat Warrington in Challenge Cup final to complete trophy clean sweep

By Press Association
Wigan captain Liam Farrell (centre) lifts the Challenge Cup trophy (John Walton/PA)
Wigan captain Liam Farrell (centre) lifts the Challenge Cup trophy (John Walton/PA)

Bevan French led from the front as Wigan recovered from a riotous opening period to wrap up a record-extending 21st Challenge Cup title with an 18-8 win over Warrington at Wembley.

The reigning Super League Man of Steel set up Zach Eckersley for Wigan’s opening try and stretched over for the second himself to ensure his side also became the first team since 2007 to hold all four of the game’s major honours at once.

Warrington rallied and Matt Dufty’s late try gave them a glimmer of hope but in truth they were second best throughout and seldom looked likely to deliver the prestigious silverware to head coach Sam Burgess in his first season in charge.

Tributes to Leeds great Rob Burrow completed the build-up to the final with the 64,845 crowd at Wembley – the biggest since 2017 – rising for an impeccably-observed minute’s silence prior to kick-off, and again seven minutes into the match in honour of the shirt he wore with such aplomb.

But the two sides were guilty of taking Burrow’s famous fighting spirit a little too literally in a wild start that saw both Wigan’s Mike Cooper and Warrington full-back Dufty sent to the sin bin for separate incidents.

Cooper, preferred for only his third start of the season in the Wigan front row, was penalised by referee Chris Kendall for a swinging arm that left Warrington winger Josh Thewlis prostrate on the turf.

But two minutes later Warrington’s numerical advantage was wiped out when Dufty also exited for a high tackle on Liam Marshall that sparked a mass confrontation on the touchline.

Fans pay tribute to Rob Burrow ahead of the Betfred Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium
Fans pay tribute to Rob Burrow at Wembley (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Warrington showed early signs of emerging best equipped after the early chaos, with captain George Williams stopped yards from the line before a Wigan offside gave Thewlis the chance to kick his side in front.

But the high-octane start was clearly having an impact, with Burgess’ side guilty of being over-eager as they gradually gifted their opponents the initiative, culminating in Wigan’s opening try in the 19th minute.

After nudging deep into their opponents’ territory, French delivered a perfectly-timed grubber into the path of Eckersley, who seized his moment on only his fourth appearance for the club, shrugging off Matty Ashton to touch down.

Ashton’s knock-on three minutes later from Harry Smith’s high ball kept Warrington pinned back and led to Wigan’s second try, Abbas Miski and Jai Field stretching the Wire defence before French touched down following a scrum.

Warrington looked ragged and unfocused, the normally outstanding Williams off the pace, and they were fortunate to reach half-time within touching distance after French stretched an arm over only to be penalised for a marginal double movement.

Ten points adrift, Burgess’ side desperately needed to start the second half on the front foot and they came close five minutes after the restart when Ashton grasped a looping pass wide from Williams only to be bundled into touch within sight of the line.

At the other end, Rodrick Tai’s superb intervention denied Marshall a certain try, and there were signs, particularly through the increasingly influential Williams, that Warrington were stirring.

Bevan French (left, facing) celebrates scoring his side’s second try of the game
Bevan French (left, facing) celebrates scoring his side’s second try of the game (John Walton/PA)

Enter Warriors veteran Liam Farrell, who marked his fifth final by streaking onto a short pass from Field, stepping inside Josh Drinkwater then rolling through a last-ditch challenge from Matty Nicholson to put further clear air between the two sides.

Smith’s third conversion gave Matt Peet’s men an 18-2 advantage but Warrington responded well and gave themselves a glimmer of hope with 15 minutes remaining when Dufty arrowed in from the left, Thewlis’ conversion reducing the arrears to 10.

But Wigan saw out the final moments with the minimum of fuss to take the trophy for the second time in three years and add it to the Grand Final, League Leaders’ Shield and World Club Challenge trophies they already own.