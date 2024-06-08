George Russell takes Canadian GP pole after dead heat with Max Verstappen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Russell takes Canadian GP pole after dead heat with Max Verstappen

By Press Association
George Russell claimed pole position (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
George Russell claimed only the second pole position of his career after setting an identical time as Max Verstappen during a scintillating qualifying session at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The British driver, who was on pole in Hungary in 2022, proved Mercedes’ progress and beat Verstappen by virtue of having set his time first as the pair could not be separated by the timing charts.

The top three were separated by just two thousandths of a second, with Lando Norris lining up third.

Lewis Hamilton fell away at the end to finish seventh after appearing in the battle for pole.

Two weeks on from his glorious home win in Monaco, title hopeful Charles Leclerc will start only 11th as Ferrari suffered a shock double elimination in Q2.

Hamilton had earlier set a blistering fastest time in final practice as Mercedes hinted at further improvement after a promising showing in Monaco.

The seven-time world champion said on Thursday he felt a first podium of the season was not far away.

Hamilton, who will leave Mercedes for Ferrari after this season, won his first Formula One race in Canada during his debut season for McLaren in 2007 and in total has won seven times around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Hamilton set a blistering time in final practice (Ryan Remiorz /The Canadian Press via AP)

But it was his team-mate Russell who led the way with a stunning performance in the final qualifying session.

“It feels so good,” Russell said. “Let’s hope this is the start of something for our season. I think it is.

“Excited for tomorrow. Now we have our eyes on that win.”

The first session began with the track rapidly drying after rain following third practice and the times tumbled as the clock ticked down.

Sergio Perez, who was given a new contract by Red Bull until the end of 2026 earlier this week, was eliminated in Q1 for the second successive race as his team-mate Verstappen topped the charts.

Fans reached for their ponchos as rain briefly fell again at the start of Q2 and Russell avoided contact with the wall after a major snap into turn four before posting the fastest time.

Ferrari were tipped by many as favourites heading into this weekend but toiled throughout Saturday, with Leclerc warning “we are extremely slow” during final practice.

They failed to turn things around for qualifying, with the Monegasque a place ahead of his team-mate Carlos Sainz as the Scuderia struggled for grip in the changeable conditions.

“I won’t comment here,” Leclerc said over the radio.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner chats with Max Verstappen (Paul Chiasson /The Canadian Press via AP)

Championship leader Verstappen had played down Red Bull’s chances here after struggling in Monaco, believing the aggressive kerbs would not suit their car.

The dominant Dutchman has won only one of the last three races after winning four of the first five and his championship lead has been cut to 31 points by Leclerc.

Team boss Christian Horner said their Monaco woes were a “wake-up call” and Verstappen delivered to line up second on the grid.