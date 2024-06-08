Gerwyn Price gains revenge against Rob Cross to claim Nordic Masters title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gerwyn Price gains revenge against Rob Cross to claim Nordic Masters title

By Press Association
Gerwyn Price was crowned the Nordic Darts Masters champion on Saturday night (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gerwyn Price was crowned the Nordic Darts Masters champion on Saturday night (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gerwyn Price claimed revenge over Rob Cross with a 8-5 victory in the final of the Nordic Darts Masters on Saturday night.

Cross had edged out Price in a 15-leg thriller in the US swing of the World Series in New York last week, but the Welshman had the last laugh in Copenhagen.

Top seed Price sent down five 180s and averaged 96.47 to triumph at Forum Copenhagen after he finished runner-up to Peter Wright in this event in 2023.

Defending champion Wright had crashed out on Friday night, but Price breezed past Madars Razma and started his Saturday work with a crushing 6-1 victory over Dimitri Van den Bergh despite a 164 checkout by the Belgian.

It put Price through to the last four where he dismantled Michael Smith by a 7-3 score to set up another World Series final meeting with Cross.

Cross had averaged more than 100 in comprehensive victories over Stephen Bunting and world number one Luke Humphries, but was immediately on the back foot against Price.

Price established a 4-0 lead before an 88 finish earned him a 5-1 advantage at the first interval.

While Cross was able to close the gap on Price, the number four in the world maintained his composure to claim the spoils in Denmark.