Gerwyn Price gains revenge against Rob Cross to claim Nordic Masters title

Gerwyn Price claimed revenge over Rob Cross with a 8-5 victory in the final of the Nordic Darts Masters on Saturday night.

Cross had edged out Price in a 15-leg thriller in the US swing of the World Series in New York last week, but the Welshman had the last laugh in Copenhagen.

Top seed Price sent down five 180s and averaged 96.47 to triumph at Forum Copenhagen after he finished runner-up to Peter Wright in this event in 2023.

PRICE IS THE CHAMPION! 🥶🏆 Gerwyn Price is back in the winner's circle! 😍 He defeats Rob Cross in the final here in Copenhagen as he is crowned the 2024 Nordic Darts Masters Champion! pic.twitter.com/daUT0Aj525 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 8, 2024

Defending champion Wright had crashed out on Friday night, but Price breezed past Madars Razma and started his Saturday work with a crushing 6-1 victory over Dimitri Van den Bergh despite a 164 checkout by the Belgian.

It put Price through to the last four where he dismantled Michael Smith by a 7-3 score to set up another World Series final meeting with Cross.

Cross had averaged more than 100 in comprehensive victories over Stephen Bunting and world number one Luke Humphries, but was immediately on the back foot against Price.

Price established a 4-0 lead before an 88 finish earned him a 5-1 advantage at the first interval.

While Cross was able to close the gap on Price, the number four in the world maintained his composure to claim the spoils in Denmark.