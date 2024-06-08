George Russell says Mercedes will ‘go for victory’ after taking pole in Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Russell says Mercedes will ‘go for victory’ after taking pole in Canada

By Press Association
George Russell claimed only his second career pole (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
George Russell claimed only his second career pole (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

George Russell immediately set his sights on victory after taking only his second career pole position during a scintillating Canadian Grand Prix qualifying.

Russell set an identical time to Red Bull’s three-time world champion Max Verstappen amid changeable weather on Montreal’s Ile Notre-Dame but will line up first by virtue of having set his lap time earlier.

His pace confirmed Mercedes’ recent progress as the sport’s once-dominant team bid to secure a first win since Russell took his maiden Formula One victory in Sao Paulo in 2022.

Only two thousandths of a second separated the top three, with McLaren’s Lando Norris lining up third ahead of his team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Russell is anticipating a long race but is thrilled to be back among the challenging pack.

“So much hard work at the factory has gone into this and we said it in Monaco, we hope this is the start of something for our season, and I think it is,” Russell said on the track.

“I’ve missed this feeling.”

The 26-year-old added in the press conference: “Such a buzz. Been a while since we experienced this feeling.

“Been a little while to get back in the fight. It sort of felt like that hard work was not paying off but these last few weekends have really shown it.

“We have been so fast all weekend. It bodes well for tomorrow.

“We are going to go for victory, the car is genuinely fast at the moment but it is going to be a long race.”

Lewis Hamilton, who said on Thursday he felt Mercedes – who have a new front wing – were closing in on a first podium of the season, set a blistering pace in final practice to underline Mercedes’ pole potential.

The seven-time world champion fell away to finish seventh but Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is delighted with his team’s progress.

“As we’ve said for a while, we’re going in the right direction,” Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

“We’ve brought lots of little bits over the last few races, some more visible than others, but definitely heading to a more performant car.”

Championship leader Verstappen had played down Red Bull’s chances here after struggling in Monaco, believing the aggressive kerbs would not suit their car.

He was on the pace to match Russell’s time but team-mate Sergio Perez, who signed a new contract with the team this week, suffered a second successive Q1 elimination.

There was also shock disappointment for Ferrari, who arrived as favourites with many after Charles Leclerc’s win in Monaco, with both drivers knocked out in Q2 to line up 11th and 12th on Sunday.

Daniel Ricciardo delivered a thumping riposte to Sky pundit Jacques Villeneuve’s asking ‘why is he still in F1?’ by putting his RB fifth on the grid.

Verstappen and Norris were second and third in qualifying
Verstappen and Norris were second and third in qualifying (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Under three tenths separated the top eight in one of the best qualifying sessions of the season.

McLaren have remarkably not scored points in Canada since Jenson Button and Kevin Magnussen finished in the top 10 in 2014.

Norris, who won his first F1 race in Miami last month, is confident of challenging for another win.

“We have had great race pace the last few races. It is so close but we are in the fight,” Norris said.

“Sunday is the day we have performed well in the last couple of months.

“I’m excited to see what we can do.”