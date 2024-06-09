George Ford ruled out of England’s summer tour due to Achilles injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Ford ruled out of England’s summer tour due to Achilles injury

By Press Association
George Ford will miss England’s matches this summer (Andrew Matthews/PA)
George Ford has been ruled out of England’s summer tour to Japan and New Zealand because of an Achilles injury.

Ford started at fly-half throughout this year’s Six Nations but having completed the club season with Sale, it has been decided he needs time to recover from the pre-existing condition.

“Naturally we’re disappointed that George won’t be with us in Japan and New Zealand,” head coach Steve Borthwick said.

“Following specialist medical advice, and in consultation with George himself, we have decided this is the best course of action.

“George is a big part of the England team and is an excellent professional who I know will rehab diligently to ensure he gets himself right as soon as he can.”

Ford, who missed seven months of the 2022-23 season with an Achilles injury, was part of England’s training camp last week but Borthwick must now plan to take on the Brave Blossoms and All Blacks without two of his World Cup fly-halves following Owen Farrell’s decision to join Racing 92.

England’s Marcus Smith during a training session at Pennyhill Park
England’s Marcus Smith (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It leaves Northampton’s Premiership-winning ringmaster Fin Smith and Marcus Smith of Harlequins in a shootout for the number 10 jersey, with rookie Charlie Atkinson most likely to tour as the third playmaker.

Fin Smith started the Six Nations on the bench in support of Ford before losing his place to his namesake once the British and Irish Lion had recovered from injury.

But the 22-year-old Saint has produced an impressive club season as evidenced by claiming the Rugby Players Association’s player of the year award and a Premiership winners medal and will see this as the chance to challenge the pecking order.