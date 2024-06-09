Leeds Rhinos planning permanent tribute to Rob Burrow at Headingley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leeds Rhinos planning permanent tribute to Rob Burrow at Headingley

By Press Association
Tributes to Rob Burrow will continue over the next few weeks (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Leeds Rhinos intend to form a permanent tribute to Rob Burrow at their Headingley home as they continue to mourn the death of their former player.

Burrow died last Sunday at the age of 41 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease, during which he helped raise millions of pounds for charity.

Tributes have been paid to the father of three, who won eight Super League titles with the Rhinos, throughout the week, with a minute’s silence held at Saturday’s Challenge Cup final between Wigan and Warrington.

And the club announced on Sunday that they will liaise with Burrow’s family on how to turn shirts and other items which have been left at Headingley into a permanent memorial.

A club statement read: “From Monday morning, 10th June, the club staff will start to lift and store safely the many shirts and mementos that have been left in tribute to Rob from people around the country.

“This is to ensure that they do not get damaged by the weather and the site remains a fitting tribute to Rob. Each will be photographed and put into a book, copies of which will go to the family, one at the stadium and one to be housed in the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

Tributes have been left at Headingley following the death of Burrow last Sunday (Danny Lawson/PA)

“The club will make a decision, in conjunction with Rob’s family, how to use the shirts and items to form a permanent tribute at the stadium, most likely somewhere in the South Stand to recall where people came to remember Rob this week.”

Headingley will remain open for the next two weeks for well-wishers to visit and pay their respects, but the club has asked that no more shirts or items are brought to the ground.

Rhinos are also in discussions with the Burrow family over plans for the public to pay tribute during the funeral, which will take place early next month.

The statement continued: “The club are co-ordinating with the Burrow family around the details of Rob’s funeral, which will take place in early July.

“This will be a private event for family and friends however there will be a chance for members of the public to pay tribute to Rob on his final journey, details of this will be published nearer the time.

“The club are also working with Leeds City Council for a larger, civic event following Rob’s funeral that will be streamed for well wishers to watch. Details of this will be announced in due course.”

Rhinos’ next home game against Leigh Leopards on June 21 takes place on Global MND Awareness Day and the club have marked the fixture to be a celebration of Burrow’s life.