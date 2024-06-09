Iga Swiatek plays down chances of adding Wimbledon title to French Open crowns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iga Swiatek plays down chances of adding Wimbledon title to French Open crowns

By Press Association
Iga Swiatek won her fourth French Open title (Thibault Camus/AP)
Iga Swiatek won her fourth French Open title (Thibault Camus/AP)

Iga Swiatek has played down her chances of adding a first Wimbledon title to her latest French Open crown.

World number one Swiatek secured her third straight Roland Garros triumph, and a fourth in five years, with a 6-2 6-1 victory over Jasmine Paolini on Saturday.

But the 23-year-old Queen of Clay has yet to master the grass and was knocked out in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year by Elina Svitolina.

Swiatek will begin her preparations at the Berlin Open on June 17.

She said: “I felt last year that I could adapt quicker. I’ll see what the plan is for this year, because last year it was the first time I was able to play this tournament before.

“I think to play some matches before Wimbledon is good, but on the other hand, I played basically almost every match in Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome and here, and so we need to take care of my physicality, as well.

“So we’ll see what the plans are. But I think the biggest progress I can make on grass right now is using my serves that was better, but also I don’t expect a lot.

“The balls are different. Overall tennis is different on grass. I’ll just see and I’ll work hard to play better there.

“Last year’s result was pretty nice. I feel like every year it’s easier for me to adapt to grass.

“It’s a huge challenge. If I lost here earlier, maybe I would be able to play two more weeks on grass and then be a better grass player, but if I would choose, I love playing on clay, so I’m not going to give up that ever.”

Paolini, the 12th seed from Italy, was a surprise finalist having never progressed beyond the second round of a grand slam before this year.

The 28-year-old also reached the doubles final with compatriot Sara Errani, but they were beaten 7-6 (5) 6-3 on Sunday morning by Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova.