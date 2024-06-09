Spurs in talks with Tanguy Ndombele over terminating final year of player’s deal

Tottenham are in talks with Tanguy Ndombele over terminating the final 12 months of the midfielder’s contract, the PA news agency understands.

Ndombele joined Spurs from Lyon in 2019 as a club-record signing in a deal which could have risen to £63million.

The seven-cap France international has not lived up to expectations, however, and looks set to depart after only 91 appearances for Tottenham.

A six-year deal was signed by Ndombele upon his arrival in north London, but he has spent the last three seasons away from the club on loan.

Following a difficult debut campaign at Spurs, where Ndombele made 29 appearances amid issues with form and fitness under both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, the Frenchman would enjoy a revival under the latter.

Ndombele produced a string of fine displays once football resumed after the coronavirus pandemic paused the sport and was at his most consistent in the 2020-21 campaign with 10 goal involvements in 46 appearances.

Mourinho’s dismissal sparked a downward cycle for the 27-year-old, who struggled for opportunities under Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte before he joined Lyon on loan at the start of 2022.

A temporary switch to Napoli followed next, where he played a bit-part role in their 2023 Serie A triumph, but he was given a clean slate by current Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou last summer and failed to take it.

91 appearances

62 starts

10 goals

9 assists

Poor time-keeping issues, after an ankle injury in pre-season, saw Postecoglou give the green light for Ndombele to leave and, despite being involved in another league title at Galatasaray last month, the Turkish club declined the option to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis.

It meant Ndombele was set for another summer return to Spurs, but he looks set to continue his career elsewhere with talks ongoing over terminating his big-money contract a year early.