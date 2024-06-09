French Open day 15: Carlos Alcaraz wins five-set thriller to seal maiden title By Press Association June 9 2024, 7:59pm June 9 2024, 7:59pm Share French Open day 15: Carlos Alcaraz wins five-set thriller to seal maiden title Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/5005297/french-open-day-15-carlos-alcaraz-wins-five-set-thriller-to-seal-maiden-title/ Copy Link Champion Carlos Alcaraz poses with the ball kids (Thibault Camus/AP) Carlos Alcaraz won a first French Open title after a five-set thriller against Alexander Zverev. The 21-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 in four hours and 19 dramatic minutes. Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 15 at Roland Garros. Picture of the day Carlos Alcaraz receives the trophy from six-time champion Bjorn Borg (Thibault Camus/AP) Quote of the day Tweet of the day Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz por esta inmensa victoria!!!! Grande!!!! Muy contento por tus éxitos !!! 🇪🇸 #Vamos https://t.co/bIBbJhyh4B— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 9, 2024 Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for this immense victory!!!! Big!!!! Very happy for your successes!!! #Vamos Stat of the day Active Grand Slam men's singles champions:@DjokerNole – 24@RafaelNadal – 22@carlosalcaraz – 3@andy_murray – 3@stanwawrinka – 3@cilic_marin – 1@DaniilMedwed – 1@janniksin – 1@domithiem – 1— ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) June 9, 2024 Alcaraz is already tied with Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka on three grand slam titles, aged just 21. About last night Women’s champion Iga Swiatek did the traditional morning-after photo-shoot (Thibault Camus/AP) What’s up next? It must be that time of year 🎨#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/2tEK5BZHgs— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) May 9, 2024