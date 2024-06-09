Scotland breeze past Oman to boost their chances of reaching Super 8 stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland breeze past Oman to boost their chances of reaching Super 8 stage

By Press Association
Brandon McMullen, left and Matthew Cross celebrate Scotland’s victory (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Scotland gave themselves a great chance of reaching the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup with a comprehensive victory over Oman.

They claimed a seven-wicket victory with nearly seven overs to spare in Antigua to put England in serious danger of an early exit.

England, who have Oman and Namibia still to play, can only now pip Scotland, who face Australia in their final group game, on run rate.

After restricting Oman to 150 for seven from their 20 overs, George Munsey and Brandon McMullen starred with the bat to guide Scotland to 153 for three from 13.1 overs.

Safyaan Sharif made his 200th appearance for Scotland, replacing Brad Currie, who has a minor injury, and becoming the first bowler to achieve the landmark.

Oman chose to bat but wickets fell at regular intervals, with Nassem Khushi the first to go, mistiming a shot off Chris Sole to Mark Watt.

Aqib Ilyas was then bowled by Sharif before Zeeshan Maqsood nicked behind off Watt and was smartly caught by Matthew Cross.

George Munsey hits a six
Scotland felt they should have had a wicket when Khalid Kail pulled away after Watt had released the ball and it hit the wicket but the umpire ruled it a dead ball.

Kail headed back to the pavilion shortly afterwards, though, following a mix-up at the crease to leave Oman 71 for four.

Pratik Athavale remained and he was dropped, while Cross missed a stumping, but the opener was unable to make Scotland pay when he was caught by McMullen for 54.

A strong final over from Ayaan Khan, who ended unbeaten on 41, took Oman to what appeared a defendable total, but Scotland had other ideas.

Scotland’s Safyaan Sharif, left, takes the wicket of Oman’s Mehran Khan
Michael Jones fell early but Munsey and McMullen picked up the pace, at one stage hitting 30 runs from just eight balls, before the former top-edged a catch to Shakeel Ahmed to fall for 41 from 20 balls.

Richie Berrington was bowled for only 13 but McMullen carried Scotland to victory with 61 from 31 balls, supported by a late cameo from Cross.

McMullen told Sky Sports: “The main priority was to win the game and get the two points. But at the drinks break we decided to have a crack at the net run rate.”

He declared himself “very confident” of reaching the Super 8, adding: “It gives us confidence going into the Australia game. We’ve done really well as a group so far. We’ve got to stay level-headed, keep raising that bar.”