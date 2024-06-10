Football rumours: Phil Foden to become best paid British player in history

What the papers say

Manchester City are on the verge of making Phil Foden the highest-paid British player in history, according to the Sun. The 24-year-old England international could reportedly get a pay rise to £375,000 per week this summer.

Portugal international Joao Palhinha in action for Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)

Bayern Munich have rekindled their interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, writes the Mail. The Portugal international was close to joining the Bundesliga side last summer and they have now reportedly made an opening offer of around £30million for the 28-year-old.

The Mirror reports Arsenal have been told they will have to spend £50m to acquire Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.

Social media round-up

🚨🟡🔵 EXCL: Al Nassr have started talks to sign Wojciech Szczesny from Juventus as new goalkeeper. Juve are prepared to sell Szczesny as Di Gregorio will join on €18m deal and new deal talks with Perin will start soon. 🇵🇱 Decision will be up to the Polish goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/zAe2JsEVjg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2024

Exclusive: Everton are pushing to sign Armando Broja. Club in daily contact with Chelsea with a £30m package discussed. #EFC hoping for a quick breakthrough.🇦🇱 pic.twitter.com/uM230f12Q8 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 9, 2024

Players to watch

Joshua Zirkzee: Arsenal and Manchester United remain keen on the 23-year-old Dutch forward, who currently plays for Bologna and is also being eyed by AC Milan, according to Sky Sports.

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo spent last season on loan at Wrexham (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Arthur Okonkwo: Talksport reports that Wrexham are in talks with the English goalkeeper over a permanent deal after Arsenal released him.

Rodrigo Gomes: Wolves have agreed a deal to sign Braga’s 20-year-old Portuguese wide player, says the Athletic.