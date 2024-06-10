Rachel Choong set to become first female to represent ParalympicsGB in badminton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rachel Choong set to become first female to represent ParalympicsGB in badminton

By Press Association
Rachel Choong will become the first female first female to represent ParalympicsGB in badminton (Sam Mellish/ParalympicsGB)
Rachel Choong will become the first female to represent ParalympicsGB in badminton after being included in a four-strong squad for Paris 2024.

Returning Paralympians Dan Bethell, Krysten Coombs and Jack Shephard, who all featured when the sport made its Paralympic debut in Tokyo three years ago, have been selected alongside Choong.

The 30-year-old, a 10-time world champion and currently ranked fourth in the world, will compete in the SH6 women’s singles, which has been added to the Games’ schedule.

Choong will also partner Jack Shephard in the SH6 mixed badminton doubles in Paris
Choong will also partner Jack Shephard in the SH6 mixed badminton doubles in Paris (Sam Mellish/Paralympics GB)

Choong said: “I was in Tokyo as a commentator – it was amazing to be inside the arena and see it all, but strange to be at a competition and not playing.

“To have the opportunity to perform on the Paralympic stage is surreal and so special. It is what I have been striving towards since I started playing, back when we were in sports halls in front of not many spectators.”

World number one Bethell claimed ParalympicsGBs first-ever medal in the sport when he won silver in the SL3 men’s singles at the rescheduled Tokyo Games in 2021, with Coombs earning bronze in the SH6 men’s singles.

Shephard joins Coombs in the SH6 men’s singles draw and will partner Liverpudlian Choong in the SH6 mixed doubles, an event which did not feature in the Tokyo programme. The pair are currently number one in the world rankings.

Penny Briscoe, ParalympicsGB’s chef de mission for Paris 2024 said: “I’m delighted to welcome Daniel, Jack and Krysten back to the ParalympicsGB team bound for Paris later this summer, and of course absolutely thrilled that Rachel now has the opportunity to showcase her amazing talent and character as the first female badminton player to represent ParalympicsGB.

“Our four athletes have all shown tremendous ability simply in securing their places in the team and I look forward to seeing what they can achieve at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.”

A total of around 230 athletes from 19 sports are expected to make up the British team that will compete in Paris, with further names to be announced by ParalympicsGB in the next few weeks.

At Tokyo 2020, ParalympicsGB finished second in the overall medals table with 41 gold, 38 silver and 45 bronze.