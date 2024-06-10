Blind sport struggling for numbers in Britain – Darren Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Blind sport struggling for numbers in Britain – Darren Harris

By Press Association
Darren Harris is an ambassador for Spabreaks.com’s Real Men Relax campaign (PA handout)
Darren Harris is an ambassador for Spabreaks.com’s Real Men Relax campaign (PA handout)

Team GB’s most-capped blind footballer Darren Harris says disability sport is falling behind in this country after failure to qualify for the Paralympics.

Harris played 157 times for England between 1996 and 2019 and represented Team GB at the London Games.

The sport is enjoying a rise in popularity around the world, but there will not be a British team in Paris after they did not make it through the qualification process.

Darren Harris, second left, represented Team GB at the 2008 and 2012 Paralympics
Darren Harris, second left, represented Team GB at the 2008 and 2012 Paralympics (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“We have seen blind football really grow around the world – not so much in this country, that’s been a real challenge,” Harris told the PA news agency.

“All the blind sports are struggling with numbers. Not enough blind people are accessing high-quality sport from an early enough age.

“But across the world, the standard is improving all the time and it is just great to see.

“There are only eight teams who qualify. We didn’t qualify unfortunately, but there is hope for LA (in 2028).

“There are two or three really young players who are our best players and they are 18 and 20. Hopefully they can help us for LA.”

Harris, who also represented Team GB in Judo at Beijing 2008, believes there has been a shift in focus of the Paralympics in recent years.

“The whole reason I wanted to become a Paralympian was I went to Atlanta in 1996 as a spectator,” he added. “I was on holiday really and I was in the crowd and it was amazing how reactive the crowd were to these athletes.

“It was at that moment that I realised they weren’t standing out because of their disabilities but their abilities to throw and run and jump.

“That was the moment I wanted to become a Paralympian. I didn’t know it was going to take 12 years to get there. Over the years the Games have changed, people really now focus on the performance. That has been a great shift.”

Harris, who is now a motivational speaker and author, was speaking at the launch of Spabreaks.com’s Real Men Relax campaign.

The 50-year-old finds inclusion and freedom in the spa and also the chance to socialise.

“I have always gone to the gym and one of the things I have always done after is go to the spa,” he said.

“It’s a social thing and time to unwind and set the day off well. It has become a real social thing.”

:: Darren Harris is an ambassador for Spabreaks.com’s Real Men Relax campaign which aims to highlight the reasons why men should go to the spa. To find a selection of spas for men go to:

https://www.spabreaks.com/categories/men