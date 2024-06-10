Mercedes would have taken third and fourth before the weekend – Toto Wolff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mercedes would have taken third and fourth before the weekend – Toto Wolff

By Press Association
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff at the Canadian Grand Prix (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Toto Wolff understands his drivers’ frustration at their Canadian Grand Prix result after a weekend where Mercedes catapulted themselves back into contention for victory.

George Russell claimed Mercedes’ first podium of the season at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, securing third having started from pole with a thrilling pass on team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages of a pulsating race.

Mercedes, Formula One’s once-dominant team, have endured two seasons of struggle and came into the weekend a whopping 180 points adrift of leaders Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

But a strong showing in Monaco last time out meant they arrived in Canada with confidence and underlined their progress with blistering pace at times amid changeable conditions on Montreal’s Ile Notre-Dame.

Lewis Hamilton said his race was
Despite their uptick in form, Russell lamented an “ugly” race and Hamilton described his display as “shocking”.

“When you finish third and fourth where we have been coming from is a positive race,” Wolff said.

“Three and four is much better than what we had in the last few races. Both drivers saw that more was up for grabs and we could have gained a position or two, so maybe that is why a negative sentiment remains.

“If you had given them third and fourth before the weekend they would probably have taken it.”

Russell endured an incident-filled race, running wide at the final chicane to slip from first to third and also coming together with the McLaren of Oscar Piastri in the final laps.

Graphic showing result of Canadian Grand Prix
Wolff came on the radio during the race to say: “Focus George, focus.”

Russell also attacked his team-mate Hamilton at the end to secure his step on the podium but Wolff, who famously oversaw tangles between the seven-time world champion and Nico Rosberg, was not panicked.

“I have had much worse!” he said.

“Sometimes I talk to the drivers. I said ‘calm down’ a few races ago I think.

“Giving a little advice that can be helpful, hopefully helpful, is good. I know him (Russell) so well and I think I know what goes through his mind.”

Mercedes brought a new front wing to Monaco which has helped improved their performance.

Canada bears similarities to Monaco – a bumpy street circuit with the need to ride kerbs – which means it is hard to fully assess whether Mercedes are back in the leading pack.

“Since Imola we have taken the right steps and put parts on the car that (have worked) and that is something we have struggled with in the last couple of years,” Wolff said.

“Directionally we seem to be heading forward. We have new parts coming in Barcelona so I hope we can continue this positive trajectory.

“We have brought so many new parts that have contributed milliseconds to more performance. That was a huge effort from the factory. I think the wheel has started to get some real motion now.

Mercedes showed blistering pace at time amid the changeable conditions
“Bit by bit we have added more performance. Another step in Barcelona as we will see it on the stopwatch.

“Hopefully the next few races when there is a track you can overtake, it will be exciting.

“In FP3 Lewis put in a lap that was out of this world. It was so quick and his long run was stratospheric.

“The car was very good. But this track is different to others. It’s an outlier so hopefully we can demonstrate that we have genuine pace.”