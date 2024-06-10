Andy Murray expects to team up with brother Jamie in Wimbledon doubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray expects to team up with brother Jamie in Wimbledon doubles

By Press Association
Andy Murray (left) and Jamie Murray are set to team up in the doubles competition at Wimbledon (Jane Barlow/PA)
Andy Murray (left) and Jamie Murray are set to team up in the doubles competition at Wimbledon (Jane Barlow/PA)

Andy Murray is expected to team up with brother Jamie to play doubles at Wimbledon.

Three-time major winner Murray revealed in February that he intended to retire later this year and he could now make his final appearance at SW19 alongside his sibling.

Doubles-specialist Jamie Murray expressed his desire to play with brother Andy at Wimbledon during an interview last week and the duo are likely to enter the doubles event at the All England Club, the PA news agency understands.

Andy Murray, a two-time singles winner at Wimbledon, has shifted his focus to playing more doubles matches in recent months after he indicated it was an ambition to compete at another Olympics, which could be the case at the Paris Games later this summer.

The 37-year-old, who only returned from an ankle injury in May, played doubles with fellow Briton Dan Evans at the French Open but they exited in the first round.

A decision now appears to have been made for the Murray brothers to team up at Wimbledon and reprise their 2015 Davis Cup-winning doubles partnership.

It could result in Murray’s swansong in SW19 being alongside his brother Jamie, with the latter stages of the men’s doubles to be held during the second week of Wimbledon.

Murray will begin his grass-court preparations on Tuesday when he faces Marcos Giron in the first round of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Australian duo Nick Kyrgios and Ash Barty will join BBC Sport to provide analysis and commentary at Wimbledon this summer.

A BBC statement read: “Australian tennis stars Nick Kyrgios and Ash Barty are joining BBC Sport to provide unique expert analysis and commentary from the oldest tennis tournament in the world, no doubt drawing from their own experiences battling for the prestigious trophy over the years.”